Don Mills crash leaves one person with serious injuries
The scene of a crash in the city's Don Mills neighbourhood is seen. (CTV News Toronto / Tom Podolec)
TORONTO -- A crash in the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood has left one person with serious injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive at around noon on Monday for a report of a collision.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the incident. One of the vehicles struck a pole, which fell to the ground.
One person was taken from the scene to hospital with injuries that appear to be life-threatening, while a second person was taken to hospital for minor injuries, according to officers.
The cause of the collision is not yet known.
Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.