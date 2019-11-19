

The Canadian Press





Don Cherry says Sportsnet "made it impossible" for him to address a controversy that eventually led to his firing last week.

In his first "Grapevine" podcast, Cherry says he wasn't willing to accept Sportsnet's conditions to have him return following his "Coach's Corner" segment on "Hockey Night in Canada" on Nov. 9.

Cherry says "two little words just seemed to set everybody off."

The 85-year-old broadcaster made comments on "Coach's Corner" that many felt were critical of immigrants for not wearing Remembrance Day poppies. Cherry used the phrase, 'You people,' during the segment but later denied that he was singling out visible minorities.

Cherry says he was willing to explain his remarks, but not offer an apology. He was fired Nov. 11.

The 27-minute podcast featured Cherry and his son, Tim.