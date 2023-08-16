Doctor charged with sexual assault of employee at Durham clinic

A physician working in the Durham region has been charged with the sexual assault of a colleague, police say.

Pheroze Bharucha, 65, is facing one count of sexual assault after investigators with Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) allege he inappropriately touched a colleague working at the same health clinic, located at 222 King Street East in Bowmanville, Ont.

The colleague, a nurse, later reported to police that the physician had sexually assaulted them, a release issued by the service Wednesday said.

Bharucha has been released on an undertaking. The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators with Durham police want to ensure there are no further victims, and re asking anyone with information about this incident or the accused to contact D/Cst. Whelan at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1613.

Anonymous information can also be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.