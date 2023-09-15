Developer denies Greenbelt proposal was sparked by tip as integrity commissioner explores Ford connection
A prominent developer and philanthropist told CTV News Toronto on Friday that his well-timed proposal to get land out of the province’s protected Greenbelt began years before the flawed process that has scandalized Queens Park.
That was a repeat of what Shakir Rematullah told the province’s Integrity Commissioner — an explanation J. David Wake found “strains credulity” because it didn’t answer questions about why that older proposal suddenly jump-started precisely when ministry staff were looking for properties.
Wake wrote in his report that while he can’t make a finding as to who tipped off Rematullah to ask for his land to be removed — one of more than a dozen lands that the Auditor General found raised property values for a connected few by $8.3 billion — but believes there is a tipster out there.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“On the evidence, I am unable to make a definitive finding as to what or who prompted Mr. Rehmatullah in the Fall of 2022 to take the steps he did to request that his small piece of land and the land of two of his fellow members of a landowners group be removed from the Greenbelt. But I find it is more likely than not that someone did,” Wake wrote.
Wake noted that Rematullah and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are self-described friends and that he attended the premier’s daughter’s stag and doe, and wedding in the summer of 2022. But Wake said there are other possibilities, and he isn’t ready to draw any conclusions.
“For some, the fact that he was the only developer who had lands removed from the Greenbelt who attended the premier’s daughter’s wedding is probably enough to point the finger at the premier. But this fanciful connection is not sufficient for me to leap to that conclusion,” he said.
In a statement, the premier’s press secretary said, “The Integrity Commissioner clearly stated in his report that the Premier, and the Premier’s office, had no involvement in the process or of specific site selection.”
Rematullah is the founder of Flato Developments, Inc., which its website says is in the midst of building several projects of apartments and townhomes in the Greater Toronto Area. He has given multi-million dollar donations to area hospitals, and photos show him and Ford together at the announcements.
A photograph of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Shakir Rematullah. (Supplied)
In a video posted to Flato’s website, Rematullah can be seen wearing a hard hat and strolling through a neighbourhood.
“When I’m on the site, I envision homes, buildings, that’s what we have to dream about. Then we have to bring that dream into reality,” Rematullah says.
As part of a regular review of protected land in 2017, Rematullah said he applied to get a property on McCowan Road and 19th Avenue in Markham out of the province’s protected Greenbelt, which is land preserved for agriculture and to prevent urban sprawl.
Wake found five years after that, Rematullah had a hand in a flurry of proposals for that property as well as two others nearby in September and October 2022.
In letters to housing ministry staff, some to former chief of staff Ryan Amato, lawyers from Dentons wrote one phrase repeatedly: “We understand this information was requested by the ministry.”
But Wake could find no contact records from anyone at the ministry. When asked by the integrity commissioner, Rematullah said he believed his lawyers got the information. His lawyers told Wake they were following his instructions.
In a second interview with Wake, Rematullah said he had filed a freedom of information request. But Wake found that the request hadn’t returned by the time those proposals were sent.
“Mr. Rematullah told me repeatedly that he believes it is just the normal course of business to ask consultants to keep submitting on our behalf, and the 2022 request was simply following up onto 2015-2017 request. He denied that anyone connected to government let him know the government was considering changes to the Greenbelt boundary,” Wake wrote.
That’s a position Rematullah reiterated to CTV News Toronto in an emailed statement on Friday.
“With regards to a small portion of the land removed from the Greenbelt, it is important to clarify that this request was made to the province in 2017. One of the best ways to build housing in Ontario is to maximize infrastructure investment we already have in place and our intention was to do that so we could provide more housing for people in Ontario,” Rematullah wrote.
He didn’t respond to follow-up questions from CTV News. That position was one that Wake took issue with in his report.
“Given that there had been no Greenbelt removal submissions for five years since the conclusion of the 2015-2017 review and given the timing of the current submissions while Mr. Amato was engaged in gathering properties for removal, I find that Mr. Rehmatullah’s position strains credulity,” Wake wrote.
Ian Stedman, an assistant professor of Canadian public law and governance at York University, who worked in the integrity commissioner’s office until 2014, said there would likely be further reports that would attempt to answer more questions.
“I hope we’re going to see the next report come out... I’m hoping what he’s signalling to us is, ‘Sit tight, I’ve got a whole other investigation,’” Stedman said.
“How much of this is insider dealing? How much of this is preferential treatment? That’s what we’re hoping to learn,” he said.
Markham councillor Karen Rea said she believes there are still too many questions — and can’t understand why the government isn’t just putting the land in question back in the Greenbelt and refocusing on other priorities.
“It’s not going to go away,” she said. “Do an inquiry into what happened, put the land back in, and let’s move on.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maritimers race to tie down gear, stock up on food as Hurricane Lee approaches
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.
What's at stake as 13,000 workers go on strike at major U.S. auto makers
About 13,000 auto workers have walked off the job at three targeted factories after their union leaders couldn't reach a deal with Detroit's automakers. The United Auto Workers union is seeking big raises and better benefits from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization after Danny Masterson letter
Ashton Kutcher has resigned as chairman of the board of an anti-child sex abuse organization that he co-founded, after he and wife Mila Kunis wrote letters seeking leniency for their former "That '70s Show" co-star and convicted rapist, Danny Masterson.
Developer denies Greenbelt proposal was sparked by tip as integrity commissioner explores Ford connection
A prominent developer and philanthropist told CTV News Toronto on Friday that his well-timed proposal to get land out of the province’s protected Greenbelt began years before the flawed process that has scandalized Queens Park.
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
Canada provides $5M in aid to Libya after thousands killed in floods
The federal government is providing $5 million in humanitarian aid to Libya, where more than 11,000 people have died after two dams collapsed and caused major flooding.
Sask. Child Advocate: Pronoun policy could run contrary to human rights laws, needs changes
The Saskatchewan Child Advocate says the provincial government's new policy regarding the use of different pronouns in schools could violate human rights.
Montreal
-
Father of Old Montreal fire victim launches $1.5-million lawsuit
The parents of an 18-year-old woman who was one of seven people who died in the Old Montreal fire have launched a $1.5-million lawsuit against the building's owner and the City of Montreal.
-
Car crashes through wall of apartment building in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
A 60-year-old woman is in stable condition in hospital after her car crashed into an apartment building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Friday afternoon.
-
Claude Cormier, renowned Quebec landscape architect, dies at 63
Claude Cormier, Quebec's most renowned landscape architect whose projects have revitalized public spaces across North America, has died. He was 63.
London
-
Explosive evidence heard from the accused at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
In a London Police Service interview room moments after his arrest, Nathaniel Veltman told the investigating officer he didn’t regret doing what he did.
-
'I couldn’t believe all the zeroes I was seeing': London, Ont. woman wins $1-million
A London woman has big plans for her and her family's future after winning a Lotto Max prize worth $1-million last month.
-
Bomb threat investigation at Windsor courthouse
Members of the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit are investigating a bomb threat in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice.
Kitchener
-
Jeffrey Sloka continues testifying after more than five weeks on stand
The marathon trial of Jeffrey Sloka continued Friday at the Waterloo Region Courthouse.
-
Knowing the difference between the flu and COVID, test kits still available
As we prepare for cold and flu season, health officials want residents to use caution and take the proper steps if they feel under the weather.
-
Guelph, Ont. wrestler one match away from training with top WWE talent
A Guelph, Ont. wrestler is one match away from the chance of a lifetime.
Northern Ontario
-
Canine parvovirus cases are rising in Timmins, officials warn
The Timmins and District Humane says local cases of canine parvovirus are rising and urges pet owners to watch for symptoms in their dogs, especially if they're not vaccinated.
-
Arbitrator dismisses grievance from North Bay workers' union on COVID -19 policy
While COVID-19 pandemic is no longer considered a public health emergency, fallout from workplace vaccination policies continues through the court process, with a recent ruling involving a northeastern Ontario city.
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Ottawa
-
SIU releases details about fatal shooting of OPP officer in Bourget, Ont. last spring
The Special Investigations Unit has released new details about the fatal shooting of Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller in Bourget, Ont. last spring, as it clears one of the surviving officers of any wrongdoing in the shooting.
-
'We thought maybe it was an earthquake': Car crashes into a home in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car crashing into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.
-
One person killed in crash on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 174 in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday.
Windsor
-
Bomb threat investigation at Windsor courthouse
Members of the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit are investigating a bomb threat in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice.
-
Warning: Graphic. 'I admit it was terrorism': Driver confesses to London police in moments after truck attack
The jury in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, watched his video-taped police statement Friday.
-
'I couldn’t keep track of how many rounds I heard: Windsor police officers testify in murder trial
A Windsor murder trial dating back to a shooting five years ago resumed in Superior Court Friday, with two Windsor police officers taking the stand.
Barrie
-
Penetanguishene brothers who survived building collapse say there were early signs of trouble with structure
Lenny and Robin Beecroft say they are lucky to be alive after their Penetanguishene apartment building collapsed while they were sleeping, instantly turning the brothers' lives upside down and leaving them homeless with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
-
Attempted abduction of two girls in New Tecumseth under investigation
A 45-year-old man faces charges after allegedly attempting to abduct two girls in New Tecumseth.
-
Barrie Advance print edition ending after 3 decades as Metroland Media shifts to digital
Residents will no longer be able to enjoy their morning coffee while flipping through their Barrie Advance newspaper after its parent company, Metroland Media Group, announced cutbacks as it moves to a digital-only model.
Atlantic
-
Warnings expand as Hurricane Lee brings widespread impacts to the Maritimes this weekend
There has been a slight movement east of the forecast track, and a slight increase in speed towards the north, for Hurricane Lee on Friday.
-
Lee: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to much of the Maritimes, with southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia seeing the bulk of the impact. Here is a list of cancellations and closures in the region due to the hurricane.
-
Cape Breton middle school student speaks out after violent attack caught on camera
A Cape Breton middle school student is speaking out after a violent incident outside her school that was caught on camera.
Calgary
-
Calgarians voice opinions on city's housing strategy as council eyes zoning rule changes
Dozens of Calgarians gathered at city hall on Friday to voice their opinions on the city's housing strategy, with a recommendation around zoning reform remaining the hot topic.
-
Alberta singer-songwriter Hailey Benedict named Sirius-XM Top of the Country winner
A former guest on CTV News Calgary back in July took home a pretty significant musical honour Thursday night.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police service dog injured in line of duty
A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges in relation to an incident involving a police service dog who was injured in the line of duty.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government website outage caused by cyberattack
The Manitoba government confirmed that there’s evidence to suggest that Thursday’s website outage was the result of a cyberattack.
-
'Decades behind other cities': Winnipeg's Master Transit Plan proceeding slowly
The City of Winnipeg's long-term transit plan promising more frequent and dependable public transit service, rapid transit to all parts of the city, and a complete reorganization of bus routes is not moving forward as quickly as it could be.
-
Homicide unit investigating after man shot at Winnipeg apartment building
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot dead at an apartment building in the city.
Vancouver
-
'Brings us closer': Chinatown leaders look ahead after triple stabbing
The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is gearing up for its upcoming Mid-Autumn Moon festivities at the end of the month.
-
'They're not looking at the unintended consequences': Study highlights concerning toxins found in paper straws
The owner of a Vancouver-based compostable packaging business says she's warned government officials for years about the dangers of paper products.
-
Parents of B.C. teen Carson Crimeni reject apology from man responsible for killing their son
A sentencing hearing was held Friday for the man responsible for the death of a 14-year-old boy who was given a large amount of drugs at a skate park four years ago.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police search for culprit in early September LRT stabbing
Edmonton police are searching for the culprit in a stabbing at an LRT station earlier this month.
-
Tougher financial times, influx of newcomers lead to increased demand for Edmonton sports assistance
There's been a sharp increase in the number of Edmonton families needing help to get their children into sports programs.
-
Fatal crash leads to road closure in south Edmonton
A fatal crash closed a number of roads in south Edmonton late Friday afternoon.