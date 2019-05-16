

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been struck and killed by a CP Rail train in Toronto’s Carleton Village neighbourhood this morning.

The incident occurred near Old Weston and Davenport roads at around 7 a.m.

The age of the deceased has not been provided by police.

The intersection was closed for the investigation.

Metrolinx said GO trains on the Barrie line were not able to move past Downsview during the morning rush hour due to the incident.

Trains were forced to stop at Downsview and customers were able to transfer on to the TTC at no extra charge.

Train service resumed shortly before 11 a.m.