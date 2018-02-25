

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The deaths of four adults found in a home in Ryerson Township on Friday night are now being investigated as a triple murder-suicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Sunday.

At around 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called a home on Starratt Road in Ryerson Township, located about 50 kilometres north of Huntsville.

When officers arrived on scene, police said two males and two females were found deceased with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Firearms were also recovered from the home, investigators said.

Police initially deemed the deaths to be “suspicious” but in a news release issued Sunday, the OPP confirmed that the incident is being treated as a triple murder-suicide.

According to investigators, the three victims, identified as two women and a man, were all members of the same family and lived in the home where the incident took place.

The fourth person found dead at the home was a man who police said was not related to the victims and did not reside in the house.

The names and ages of the victims and suspect have not been released and police said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy before they determine cause of death.

Speaking to CP24 on Sunday, OPP Sgt. Carlo Berardi said police could not confirm what, if any, relationship the suspect had with the victims.

“I don’t know if there is any relationship or not. Until we confirm the identities, we really can’t confirm any relationship,” he added.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.