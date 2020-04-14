TORONTO -- Another two residents have died at a long-term care home in Toronto as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the death toll at the facility to 27.

Eatonville Care Centre, located near Burnhamthorpe Road and The East Mall, confirmed the fatalities late Tuesday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of these two residents and have personally informed the families,” Executive Director Evelyn MacDonald said in a statement.

MacDonald said that 53 residents have tested positive for the virus, while 70 others are waiting for test results. She said that an increase in testing capacity by the province is allowing more residents to be investigated.

The statement said that the facility is taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including self-isolating residents, delivering meals using tray service and monitoring both residents and staff for symptoms twice a day.

“Our cleaning and sanitizing protocols have been ramped up across the home and we have recruited additional care and cleaning staff,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald also apologized for a lack of communication with the families of residents, saying that they have updated their voicemail to include the most up-to-date information.

“From the outset we have been communicating regularly and personally with families who’s loved ones have been impacted by COVID-19. In the interest of being open and transparent with all of our families, over the weekend, we took steps to share all of the information we have,” MacDalld said. “When communicating with families we use a voicemail messaging system. We erred in the last two days in not recording a personal message as we normally do and instead sent an automated message. We sincerely apologize for that.”

“I want to thank the families again for their continued support and understanding in these most difficult and tragic moments, and our front-line staff for their hard work, caring and continued dedication to our residents.”