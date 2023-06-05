Deadly crash forces closure of northbound lanes on Highway 427
One person has died after a crash that closed the northbound lanes of Highway 427.
The collision happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 427 near Highway 407 in Woodbridge.
A man has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.
Toronto paramedics said a man, around the age of 30, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Police later confirmed that one person had died following the collision.
Police said the northbound lanes of Highway 427 are closed at Highway 407 and the closure is expected to last for several hours.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.
