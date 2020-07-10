TORONTO -- A double shooting at a plaza in Burlington, Ont. on Friday afternoon has left one male dead.

Shortly after 1 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Plains Road East and King Road for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A third male victim was located at the scene with unknown injuries. Officers said he was not shot.

Speaking at the scene just before 4 p.m., Const. Ryan Anderson with Halton Regional Police told reporters he could not confirm the identities of any of the victims.

He said investigators are searching for a male suspect who fled westbound on Plains Road East in a grey sedan. No further description has been provided thus far.

“Our investigators are going to be doing an extensive investigation,” Anderson said. “We are going to be canvassing the area for evidence, cameras, those sorts of things. It requires a large road closure at this point and a large scene.”

“We do have some witnesses and we would love to hear from anyone else who may have seen something, who may have been driving in the area, who has a dashcam from the approximate time of 1 p.m. on Plains Road East in Burlington.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, police said there is no ongoing or immediate threat to public safety.

Roads remain blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.