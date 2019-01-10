

CTV News Toronto





A daylight shooting in a busy Ajax plaza has sent a teenager to hospital.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said the boy was shot near the intersection of Salem and Kingston roads sometime before 3 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Reports from the scene suggest the victim was shot outside a Dollarama and walked into a Tim Hortons looking for help.

Police said four suspects were seen driving away from the scene in a van after the gunfire.

Officers are on scene investigating.

More to come…