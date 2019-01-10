Daylight shooting in Ajax plaza sends teen to hospital
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 3:24PM EST
A daylight shooting in a busy Ajax plaza has sent a teenager to hospital.
In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said the boy was shot near the intersection of Salem and Kingston roads sometime before 3 p.m.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and was transported to hospital for treatment.
Reports from the scene suggest the victim was shot outside a Dollarama and walked into a Tim Hortons looking for help.
Police said four suspects were seen driving away from the scene in a van after the gunfire.
Officers are on scene investigating.
More to come…