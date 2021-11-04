Daylight saving time 2021 will end and clocks will go back in Ontario on Sunday morning.

The time change in Ontario will happen at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7.

When the clocks go back, the sun will set in the Greater Toronto area around 5 p.m.

On Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, the sun will set in Toronto at 4:44 p.m.

Daylight saving time starts again on March 13.

One Ontario politician is hopeful that this could be one of the last times the clocks will have to go back.

Nearly one year ago, Ontario passed legislation that would end the bi-annual changing of the clock, making daylight time permanent in the province.

The legislation only comes into effect if Quebec and New York agree to do the same.

"We're getting closer," Jeremy Roberts, MPP for Ottawa West – Nepean, told CTV News Toronto last month. "I don't think I'll be able to get anything done in time for this year's fall back, but maybe in time for Spring-forward next year."

According to experts, some people will experience a shock to their bodies' internal clock when the time changes, much like the jet lag experienced after flying across time zones.

Research shows that the disruption to the internal clock can cause increased rates of heart attacks, stroke, weight gain, anxiety and contribute to workplace injuries and car accidents.

Daylight saving time started in Ontario in 1918.