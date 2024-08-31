Cyclist taken to hospital following hit-and-run collision in east end

A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s east end Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a collision.

Toronto police said the cyclist fell under a bus due to the collision.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they transported one person to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver fled the scene but was later located, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown. There is no word on charges so far.