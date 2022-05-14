Cyclist suffers life-altering injuries after being hit by vehicle in Toronto
A cyclist has life-altering injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto Saturday morning, police say.
At around 7:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on Lake Shore Boulevard West and Jameson Avenue.
Police say a driver lost control of a vehicle, went off the road and hit a cyclist.
The cyclist was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition and sustained life-altering injuries, police say.
The driver remained at the scene and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police is asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
