Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough dies in hospital

    A cyclist who was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening has died in hospital, police say.

    The cyclist, whom police described as a man in his 50s, was hit at the intersection of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East shortly after 5:30 p.m.

    He was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but died there a short time later, police said in an update.

    The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

    St. Clair Avenue is closed between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road for the investigation.

