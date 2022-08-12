Cyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in midtown Toronto

A cyclist in their early 20s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near Eglinton Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway.

Police say that officers located a male cyclist at the scene suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported him to hospital for treatment.

The 57-year-old driver involved in the collision remained on the scene. He did not sustain any injuries.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the collision; however investigators say they do not suspect impaired driving.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the incident.