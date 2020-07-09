Advertisement
Cyclist dies after hit-and-run collision involving a tractor trailer
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 7:11AM EDT
TORONTO -- A cyclist is dead after a fail-to-remain collision involving a tractor trailer in Mississauga overnight.
Police say that the tractor trailer was headed northbound on Hurontario Street at around midnight when it hit the cyclist near Dundas Street.
The cyclist, a 55-year-old man, was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead some time later.
Police are continuing to investigate.
No vehicle description has been released at this point.