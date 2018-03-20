

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A cyclist has died after he collided with a parked delivery truck in Toronto’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police Const. Thomas Reimer said officers first received a call at around 3 p.m. about a cyclist struck by a vehicle near Laurentide Drive and Minorca Place.

But once they arrived on scene, officers determined that the cyclist had collided with the back of a parked vehicle.

“There was a delivery van that was parked on the side of the road, making a routine delivery to a house in the neighbourhood,” Reimer said. “While he was making that delivery, a male in his 60s was riding his bicycle and rode into the back of his delivery van.”

The man was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

The driver of the van stayed on the scene to speak with investigators.

“We’re still trying to identify that cyclist. We’re still appealing to witnesses,” Reimer said. “Anyone who lives in the area that has security cameras on their homes, we would appreciate you contacting Toronto police’s Traffic Services Unit.”

Laurentide Drive is closed in both directions between Larabee Crescent and Alvarado Place to accommodate the police investigation.