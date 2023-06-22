Cursive writing to be reintroduced in Ontario schools this fall
Cursive is making a comeback.
Relegated in 2006 to an optional piece of learning in Ontario elementary schools, cursive writing is set to return as a mandatory part of the curriculum starting in September.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce said it is about more than just teaching students how to sign their own name.
"The research has been very clear that cursive writing is a critical life skill in helping young people to express more substantively, to think more critically, and ultimately, to express more authentically," he said in an interview.
"That's what we're trying to do, to create a very talented generation of young people who have mastered the fundamental skills, like reading, writing, and math, that are the foundations of any successful productive life in the country."
Ontario's new language curriculum, set to be in place for the new school year, introduces a host of changes, including a renewed focus on phonics. Many of the curriculum additions can be traced back to a report last year from the Ontario Human Rights Commission, which said the province's public education system was failing students with reading disabilities and others by not using evidence-based approaches.
"If we want to boost reading instruction, we have to embrace some of those time-tested strategies that have worked for generations," Lecce said.
"A return to phonics and, for example, cursive writing is another example where the government is leaning into the evidence and following the voice of many parents who wanted us to really embrace those practices that for generations have worked."
The curriculum reintroduces cursive writing as an expectation starting in Grade 3. That's welcome news for language education experts.
"I think it is long overdue," said Shelley Stagg Peterson, a curriculum, teaching and learning professor at the University of Toronto's Ontario Institute for Studies in Education.
"Cursive should never have been taken out of the curriculum."
There isn't a lot of research specifically on cursive writing, Peterson said, but the work that has been done shows that it not only teaches students the skill of writing that script in and of itself, but it helps to reinforce overall literacy.
"The more that young writers, beginning writers, are using their hands, they're using another modality to form the letters, that kinesthetic reproduction helps them to think more about the words that they're writing," she said.
"So it actually reinforces their reading, as well as their writing."
Hetty Roessingh, a professor emerita at the University of Calgary's Werklund School of Education, said cursive is a valuable skill.
"For note taking, for being literate, for engaging with the demands of school and civil society, your hands matter and you need to be able to write," said Roessingh, who specializes in the role of handwriting with quality writing outcomes.
"The computer will not take that over."
Handwriting with a printing style, as opposed to cursive, costs more working memory each time the pencil lifts off the page, she said.
But, she said, a key to success is ensuring there are enough supports so educators can be able to teach cursive properly.
"You even need more than just to buy the resources and have it on the curriculum," Roessingh said.
"Teachers have to understand why it's been introduced and that it's important and why it's important and really buy in, and then they need the support and the resources to do the job."
The four major teachers' unions have slammed the timing of the new language curriculum, being made available for teachers to learn for September with less than two weeks before this school year ends.
The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario has said the changes are vast and is calling for a minimum two-year implementation period.
"The province's expectation that educators will be ready to teach the overhauled language curriculum beginning this September is absurd," ETFO president Karen Brown wrote in a statement.
"Their rushed rollout proves just how out of touch they are with classroom and educator realities. Curriculum documents aren't recipes. You don't simply download them and follow the instructions, using a list of prescribed ingredients. Curriculum is complex."
Lecce said the government signalled changes to the language curriculum last year, after the human rights commission report was published.
"If we work together as we have for the last year ... to embrace this change and to build that capacity, I'm absolutely confident that educators will be set up for success," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
Government benefits helped lower-income households afford rising cost of living: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says lower-income households maintained their purchasing power despite high inflation with help from government benefits.
Live updates: What happened to the Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
'Our hearts are with these 5 souls': Read full statement from OceanGate following deaths of Titan crew
The Titan, which was operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with surface vessels on Sunday morning as it was nearing the Titanic shipwreck during a 3,800-metre dive. The company released a statement shortly after the debris field was found.
Russia-Ukraine war 'will be settled at the negotiation table' eventually, but decades of support ahead: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the war in Ukraine will eventually end through diplomacy, but that Canada’s support of the country will continue in the long term, to help prevent future conflict.
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
Lytton, B.C., sues railways and Transport Canada over fire that destroyed village
The Village of Lytton, B.C., and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are suing Canada's two national railways and Transport Canada, alleging they were negligent to let trains pass through the town during the deadly 2021 heat dome, before the community was razed by wildfire.
Montreal
-
'As a last resort': Montreal metro security may be equipped with pepper spray
The special constables who patrol Montreal's metro system could soon be equipped with pepper spray, according to the city's public transit authority. The STM says it's considering the measure as part of efforts to make the transit network safer for users and workers -- but some critics argue it's a misguided step that will only contribute to over-policing the system.
-
'I don't want to end up in the streets': Montrealers struggle to find housing as July 1 approaches
July 1 — moving day — is fast approaching, and some families are worried they may find themselves homeless because of the shortage of apartments. One single mother says she's getting shunned by landlords because she has children.
-
104-year-old neuropsychologist from Montreal inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame
At 104 years old, neuropsychologist and scientist Dr. Brenda Milner from Montreal became the oldest living inductee to Canada's Walk of Fame.
London
-
Tillsonburg, Ont. woman, adopted daughter in limbo in Nigeria as they await immigration approval
Andrea Eaton hopped on a plane one year ago to adopt her daughter, Maya, in Nigeria — and she’s been stuck there ever since.
-
Security hired for Oakridge Pride event amid rise in hate towards 2SLGBTQIA+ community
With an increase in hate towards the 2SLGBTQIA+ community this month, organizers of the Oakridge Pride event in London, Ont. are hiring security.
-
Victim assaulted with shovel, suspect facing charges: London police
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly beat a stranger with a shovel and smashed the windshield of the victim’s truck Tuesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Dispute forces closure of popular Waterloo ice cream shop
Disappointment struck Waterloo as a popular ice cream spot, Marble Slab Creamery, unexpectedly closed its doors. The cause? A disagreement with the company, according to the franchisee.
-
Council green lights speed camera program for all school zones in region
A move to slow down traffic is underway in all 175 school zones throughout the Region of Waterloo.
-
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting cyclist in Kitchener’s Victoria Park
Waterloo regional police said a man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted another man who was riding his bicycle through Kitchener’s Victoria Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Police release names of Manitoulin murder victims
Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island have identified two people who were shot and killed in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory earlier this month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships
Hockey Canada announced the tournament will be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025 at Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
NCC votes to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission's board of directors voted to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Kichi Zībī Mīkan. A ceremony will be held in the fall to unveil the new signage.
Windsor
-
'I’ve never felt so powerless': Windsor landlord seeks help evicting 'nightmare' squatter
A Windsor landlord is beyond frustration and unsure where to turn after a squatter took up residence in his rental unit on Chilver Road in Walkerville.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
Windsor police officer awarded Ontario Medal for Police Bravery
A Windsor police officer is among 21 police officers and 13 firefighters awarded the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery and the Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery.
Barrie
-
Body of missing camper found in Severn Township after extensive search
Police say they found the body of a camper following an extensive search in Severn Township after his family reported him missing late Wednesday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
Innisfil Beach Road closures: Here's what motorists need to know
Motorists will have to contend with some road closures in Innisfil that will impact traffic on Innisfil Beach Road and access to Highway 400.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
Titan could have 'vulnerabilities' due to large window, materials: former sub commander
The submersible called the Titan could have had vulnerabilities due to the 'voluntary' safety regulations of the industry, a former U.S. submarine commander says.
-
N.S. rolls out $10K incentive for doctors to take on sickest patients from wait list
Nova Scotia is offering doctors $10,000 to take 50 patients off the province's registry of people waiting for family physicians.
Calgary
-
Calgary police arrest 2 men accused of selling drugs linked to overdose deaths
Two Calgary men are facing drug trafficking charges that stem from overdose deaths that occurred earlier this year.
-
Suspected fentanyl, brightly coloured and candy shaped, found in Lethbridge's Galt Gardens
Suspected fentanyl made to look like a kid's treat was found in a Lethbridge park on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
Vancouver
-
IHIT called in after man fatally shot on B.C. highway
Homicide investigators have been called to the Sunshine Coast after a deadly shooting on the highway in Halfmoon Bay early Thursday morning.
-
‘Stocking up’ on B.C. wine suggested, as weather takes terrible toll on grapes
The Artic outflow that sent temperatures plummeting across British Columbia last December, is having a devastating impact on grapes, according to the province's wine growers.
-
Renters in majority of Canada's major cities cannot afford to purchase a starter home: study
A new report on Canada’s real estate market is offering a discouraging reminder of just how out of reach homeownership is for many British Columbians.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
'Things are getting better': Crime severity dropping in inner-city Edmonton, officials say
Edmonton's inner city is becoming a safer place to be thanks to a $15-million investment and a coordinated effort, according to officials who provided an update Thursday.
-
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Edmonton woman's 1996 death
Twenty-seven years after 24-year-old Joanne Ghostkeeper was strangled to death in her Edmonton apartment, police have charged a 48-year-old man.