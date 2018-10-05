Crown withdraws weapons charge against killer Paul Bernardo
Paul Bernardo is shown sitting in the back of a police cruiser as he leaves a hearing in St.Catharines, Ont., in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 7:12AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 5, 2018 10:11AM EDT
NAPANEE, Ont. -- Notorious killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo will not face trial on one count of weapons possession after the Crown withdrew the charge this morning.
Authorities accused the maximum-security inmate of possessing a "shank" -- consisting of a screw with a pen as a handle -- in prison in February.
The Crown says the charge was withdrawn because there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.
The 54-year-old Bernardo had said he wanted to get the trial done before a parole hearing scheduled for later this month.
Also known as the "Scarborough rapist," Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls and numerous sexual assaults.
He was labelled a dangerous offender and was not to be eligible for parole until he had served 25 years since his arrest in southern Ontario in early 1993.