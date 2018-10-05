

The Canadian Press





NAPANEE, Ont. -- Notorious killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo will not face trial on one count of weapons possession after the Crown withdrew the charge this morning.

Authorities accused the maximum-security inmate of possessing a "shank" -- consisting of a screw with a pen as a handle -- in prison in February.

The Crown says the charge was withdrawn because there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.

The 54-year-old Bernardo had said he wanted to get the trial done before a parole hearing scheduled for later this month.

Also known as the "Scarborough rapist," Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls and numerous sexual assaults.

He was labelled a dangerous offender and was not to be eligible for parole until he had served 25 years since his arrest in southern Ontario in early 1993.