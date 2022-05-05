Crowds flock to Toronto's High Park as cherry blossoms peak
Crowds flocked to Toronto’s High Park Thursday to take in the cherry blossom, or sakura, trees while they're in "peak" blossom season.
Known as hanami in Japan, the centuries-old tradition of flower viewing typically attracts hundreds of Toronto residents, with blossoms typically lasting four to 10 days, depending on the weather.
On Tuesday afternoon, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced on Twitter the trees were officially in “peak blossom” season and encouraged residents to enjoy the views.
Not long after, on Tuesday evening, crowds could be seen milling about the area, snapping photos and taking in the views. On Wednesday morning, crowds began to accumulate again as early as 7:30 a.m. On both days, there was a police presence at the park.
People gather to view the High Park cherry blossoms on May 4th, 2022. (Abby Neufeld/CTV News Toronto)
The trees in High Park are primarily located on the west side of the park, near Grenadier Pond, where 50 were planted between 2017 and 2018. There is no vehicle access to this area.
High Park isn’t the only place where cherry blossom trees can be viewed in Toronto – they can be found at Trinity Bellwoods Park, Woodbine Park and at the Japanese Cultural Centre — among others. To view a full list of Sakura tree locations in the city, click here.
For those who can’t make it in person, the city runs a livestream of the High Park blossoms.
High Park cherry blossoms. (Abby Neufeld/CTV News Toronto)
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
What is the legal status of abortion in Canada?
There are growing concerns about access to abortion in Canada after the leak of a draft document that suggests U.S. Supreme Court justices are planning to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling south of the border. CTVNews.ca looks at the legal protections around the procedure in this country.
Too loud in House to tell if PM swore, speaker says after review
After reviewing an accusation by the Conservative Party that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped an 'F-bomb' in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the House speaker said no consequences will ensue.
Israel says Putin apologized for foreign minister's Hitler remarks
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologized for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
Love letter, ID card point to Russian units that terrorized Bucha
When Russian troops retreated from Bucha, a leafy suburb near Ukraine's capital, they left reminders of their deadly occupation for all the world to see. Now, as Ukrainian and international prosecutors begin the work of identifying those responsible for the alleged atrocities, Reuters has found vital clues to the identities of individual Russian soldiers and military units present during the bloody occupation.
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
An Alabama inmate and a corrections officer are missing. Here's what we know
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate who is charged with murder after they went missing last Friday. The two, who officials said are not related but may have had a romantic relationship, have not been seen since. Here's what we know so far.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Major fire threatens industrial park near Montreal
What started as a forest fire outside of the town of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, just west of Montreal, has started to encroach on a big industrial park, a spokesperson for the town says.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
-
Montreal-area restaurant owner sentenced to 3 years in prison for domestic abuse
After inflicting a cycle of domestic abuse against his wife and three children over an eight-year period, a Montreal-area restaurant owner has been sentenced to three years in prison and is banned from communicating with his family while behind bars.
London
-
Home prices fall in April, more availability: LSTAR
According to the latest report from the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors, the average price of a home in the London area dropped by more than $50,000 compared to the previous month.
-
Grassroots group wins in its bid to save Komoka Park
A grassroots campaign in Komoka, a small but rapidly growing community just west of London, has won its battle to save a beloved park and community centre from being paved over.
-
London-Waterloo region not chosen to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will not be hosted by London and Waterloo Region.
Kitchener
-
Guelph soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said it would not remove the paint "for the time being."
-
Family affair as twins who played for University of Waterloo drafted to CFL
'We worked very, very hard and we can see that starting to pay off now,' says father Bobby Ford.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest accused Walmart shooter
The search for the man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Sudbury area Walmart has ended following a raid in the city's Donovan area.
-
Lawsuit against former Sudbury cop, police board can continue, judge rules
After a court registrar dismissed it, an appeals judge has ruled a lawsuit brought by the victim of a former Sudbury cop can continue.
-
Province OKs plans for 36 new rehab beds in Greater Sudbury
This week, St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre received approval from the Ministry of Health for a planning grant to support 36 new rehabilitation beds in Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Here's when gas prices will hit record highs in Ottawa this week
A gas industry analyst predicts prices will continue to rise to at least $2 a litre in Ottawa and across Ontario by the May long weekend.
-
Family of Ottawa boy who died in bridge jump files $2 million lawsuit
The family of an Ottawa boy who died after jumping off the Princes of Wales Bridge into the Ottawa River two years ago is suing the city of Ottawa for $2 million.
-
Man charged after woman sexually assaulted in wooded area in Ottawa’s west end
Ottawa police say a 28-year-old man is facing a charge of sexual assault in connection to an assault in a wooded area in Ottawa’s west end.
Windsor
-
Soaring gas prices create crimes of opportunity
Gas theft is happening, according to local mechanic Ali Bazzi.
-
Free, online 'Trades Campus' workshops look to get more women into skilled trades
With a half-million dollars in recent funding from the province, Build a Dream is offering a series of free online workshops to not only get more women into the skilled trades, but keep them there.
-
Bringing back masks in Windsor-Essex not 'unreasonable', says infectious disease expert
Infectious disease expert Dr. Dale Kalina agrees with the local medical officer of health and his decision to write a letter to Ontario’s top doctor asking for a temporary province-wide mask mandate.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County man, 20, charged with sexually assaulting a minor: OPP
A Springwater Township man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in February faces charges, and provincial police are concerned there could be more victims who have yet to come forward.
-
Gruesome discovery made in Huntsville field
Provincial police are investigating after a gruesome discovery near a field in Huntsville.
-
Innisfil preps for beach season with free resident parking
The Town of Innisfil is preparing for beach season with free parking for residents who display a valid 2020 parking pass.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
-
RCMP officers who shot at Nova Scotia firehall during mass shooting stand by actions
Two RCMP officers who mistakenly opened fire at a man outside a rural Nova Scotia firehall as they searched for a rampaging gunman said Thursday they believed they had found the shooter and defended their actions as consistent with their training.
Calgary
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
-
Calgary cardiologist faces 4 more sexual assault charges
A Calgary-based cardiologist accused of sexually assaulting a patient is now facing additional charges.
-
Decommissioned police equipment from Alberta headed to Ukraine
Several police services in Alberta have gathered a stockpile of equipment, which includes clothing, boots, helmets and body armour, to be sent to help Ukraine in its battle against Russia.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested on child porn charges after home in Manitoba village searched
A 36-year-old man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges after a home in a small Manitoba village was searched.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bomber, Edmonton Elk team up to rescue dogs from flooded Peguis First Nation
A Winnipeg Blue Bomber teamed up with a player from a rival CFL team to rescue three dogs from Peguis First Nation, Man.
-
Golf courses hoping lack of COVID restrictions counteract late start to season
Golfers may have not been able to hit the tees as early as usual because of a pair of storms that swept across southern and central Manitoba but that will soon change.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations decline for first time since March in latest update
For the first time since British Columbia transitioned to weekly reporting of COVID-19 data, the number of people in hospital with the disease has declined.
-
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
-
Threat of landslide prompts evacuation alert for part of B.C. community
Part of a B.C. community was placed under evacuation alert Thursday due to the threat of a possible landslide.
Edmonton
-
'Of great importance': Abortion debate raging in Alberta too despite UCP refusals to engage
Advocates for and against wider access to abortion in Alberta continued to spar over the controversy Thursday despite the premier's unwillingness to have the debate.
-
Decommissioned police equipment from Alberta headed to Ukraine
Several police services in Alberta have gathered a stockpile of equipment, which includes clothing, boots, helmets and body armour, to be sent to help Ukraine in its battle against Russia.
-
'He's no fun to go up against': Oilers' Yamamoto a popular linemate, pesky opponent
He's far from the biggest player in the Oilers' lineup, but Kailer Yamamoto is making his presence felt in Edmonton's first-round series against the L.A. Kings.