Cross-examination continues for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to return to the stand today at his sex assault trial.
The Hedley frontman has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.
Prosecutors allege he violently and repeatedly raped two women, one of whom was 16 at the time, in two separate incidents in the fall of 2016.
The complainants have testified they cried and said no during the encounters, which took place in Toronto-area hotel rooms.
Hoggard began his testimony Tuesday, saying both encounters were consensual and passionate.
He said he relied on verbal and non-verbal cues to gauge consent with each of the complainants.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
Society 'may not survive' Putin's war, says billionaire George Soros
Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have marked the start of "a third world war," and Russian President Vladimir Putin must be defeated "as soon as possible" if the world wants to preserve civilization, said billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
Biden makes urgent call for new firearms restrictions after Texas school shooting
Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, an anguished and angry U.S. President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for new restrictions on firearms Tuesday night after a gunman shot and killed 19 children at a Texas elementary school.
Sandy Hook senator begs for gun compromise: 'What are we doing?'
Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation's gun violence problem as the latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
U.K.'s Johnson 'humbled' but wants to move on from 'partygate'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior officials bear responsibility for a culture of rule-breaking that resulted in several parties that breached the U.K.'s COVID-19 lockdown rules, a report into the events said Wednesday.
Donald Trump-backed challenger loses Georgia primary
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue on Tuesday after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results. Kemp's victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary.
Conservative leadership candidates meet in Quebec for party's French-language debate
Candidates running for leadership of the federal Conservative party will appear on stage tonight for its French-language debate.
RCMP suspend flights at Victoria International Airport after suspicious package discovered
Travellers who have a flight planned at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Tuesday afternoon are being warned of travel disruptions due to police activity.
Montreal
Canada shipping vaccines to Quebec as province confirms 15 monkeypox cases
The federal government is sending vaccines and other 'therapeutics' to Quebec to deal with a recent outbreak of monkeypox that has grown to 15 confirmed cases.
Severe power outages continue after Quebec storm
Tens of thousands of Quebec homes remain in the dark days after an intense storm swept through the province.
London
Good Samaritan returns wallet containing $5,000 to rightful owner
If you need a feel-good story for your Tuesday evening, the Saugeen Shores Police Service might have just the one.
Committee recommends name change for two London schools
A local school board committee is recommending the renaming of Sir John A Macdonald Public School and F.D. Roosevelt Public school, due to their namesake’s.
Vehicle strikes Norfolk County library
An Ohsweken man is charged after a vehicle struck the Simcoe Public Library, according to police.
Kitchener
Storm cleanup continues in Waterloo region
Power has now been fully restored in Waterloo region, but cleanup efforts will continue for a few days.
Two seriously injured, one airlifted after crash in Baden, Ont.
Two people have been seriously injured following a collision in Baden, Ont., with one person needing to be airlifted to a hospital outside the region.
Ticket-holders feel 'conned' after race rescheduled to venue 150 km away on different date
Some local fitness enthusiasts are looking for their money back after purchasing tickets to a popular extreme obstacle course event.
Northern Ontario
Another 2 to 3 days to reconnect Ottawa, but progress being made: Hydro Ottawa
City officials in Ottawa say it could be another two to three days to restore power, but Hydro Ottawa is assuring the community that progress is being made.
-
Toronto radio personality 'on hiatus' after human rights complaint filed by former co-host
Toronto radio host John Derringer was absent from Q107's 'Derringer in the Morning' Tuesday after former colleague Jennifer Valentyne posted a lengthy video on social media over the weekend alleging harassment and gender discrimination within the workplace.
Ottawa
Ottawa storm winds reached 190 km/h: researchers
Winds in the destructive storm that hit Ottawa and the region on Saturday reached 190 kilometres per hour in some areas, researchers say.
Ottawa schools with power to reopen Wednesday
Ottawa schools that have power will be open Wednesday, but many schools remain closed.
Windsor
Tecumseh moves forward with pilot project to help with rat removal
The Town of Tecumseh has a new plan to help homeowners get rid of rats.
All four Ontario party leaders holding in-person events for the first time in days
All four of Ontario's main party leaders are on the physical campaign trail today for the first time in nearly a week.
Possible thunderstorm and showers in Windsor-Essex forecast
It might be a good idea to bring an umbrella if you are heading outside Wednesday afternoon.
Barrie
Section of 5th Line in New Tecumseth blocked off due to crash
Parts of 5th Line in the Town of New Tecumseth are blocked off due to a Wednesday morning collision.
Barrie police investigate threats at high school that prompt lockdown
Barrie police are investigating after two threats resulted in Eastview Secondary School being locked down Tuesday morning.
Taser used on woman accused of speeding, assaulting an officer in Innisfil
Police say officers had to use a taser on a woman accused of speeding more than double the posted limit in Innisfil.
Atlantic
NEW | Young Halifax residents say they are being priced out of the city they love
A study from RBC and Canadian think tank Youthful Cities found that Halifax is the least affordable city for young people aged 15 to 29 compared to 26 other major Canadian cities.
Mass shooting inquiry: Two senior Mounties exempted from cross-examination
Two lawyers are criticizing a decision Tuesday to allow senior RCMP witnesses to avoid cross-examination before the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
Calgary
Flames find the positive in loss to Oilers
Calgary is 0-9 when trailing a series 3-1, while in the history of the NHL teams are 296-31 in that sticky situation. Don't tell that to the Flames players, though.
'It was just really fast': Dog bite leaves Claresholm, Alta. girl with 16 stitches in her face
An 11-year-old girl from Claresholm, Alta. is recovering after being attacked by a dog last Thursday.
Winnipeg
Car crash prompts Wednesday morning road closures in Winnipeg's West End
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking people to avoid an area in the city’s West End following a car crash.
'There's devastation out here': Whiteshell cottagers, residents struggle to battle rising waters
Evacuation orders are now in effect for northern parts of Whiteshell Provincial Park as flooding impacts hundreds of properties.
Vancouver
Suspicious package shuts down Victoria airport
The discovery of a suspicious package forced the shutdown of Victoria International Airport on Tuesday, stranding hundreds of travellers and preventing a number of planes from landing on schedule.
B.C. couple says cancer treatment costing more than $1,200 a month, calls for more support
A Coquitlam couple says they’ve been paying more than $1,000 a month for a cancer treatment, even though the drug that’s not being fully covered is already approved and funded in B.C.
-
A new advocacy group of B.C. family doctors is coming forward to say the primary care crisis in the province isn’t the result of too few physicians, but a matter of priorities and compensation that could be solved virtually overnight.
Edmonton
Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the night with 3:27 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' second-round playoff series.
One of two Alberta men accused of killing hunters to take witness stand
A man accused of killing two Métis hunters on a rural Alberta road is scheduled to testify today.