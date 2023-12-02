TORONTO
Toronto

    • Crombie says she plans to resign as Mississauga mayor 'early in the new year' after winning Ontario Liberal leadership

    Newly elected Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie says she plans to resign as mayor of Mississauga "early in the new year."

    She made the announcement during a news conference after winning the leadership contest on Saturday.

    Crombie said she wanted to wrap up the city and Peel Region's budget and "a few things in Mississauga" before stepping down from the mayor's seat.

    "I will think early in the new year. I'll come to a date based on what's mutually convenient," she said.

    Crombie has been the mayor of Mississauga since 2014. Before that, she served as a city councillor and a Liberal MP.

    She took a leave of absence from the mayor's office to focus on her bid to become leader of the Liberal Party. However, as she had indicated, Crombie returned from her leave of absence as mayor to take part in the city's budget process.

