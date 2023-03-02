'Crisis in nursing is real:' Nurses call for Ontario to strengthen the profession
Ontario’s nurses are meeting with MPP’s and holding a rally today to make it clear they want a better deal in order to keep their profession strong and are warning that failing to do so could have repercussions for the health of the population.
The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO) is set to meet with MPP’s at Queen’s Park to discuss their priorities today.
At a new conference Thursday morning, RNAO President Dr. Claudette Holloway said the health of the nursing profession is tied to the health of the population and the profession needs to be treated with “respect.”
“Given the essential role nurses play throughout our health-care system, nurses must experience respect for their roles and for the profession itself,” Holloway said. “Respect for our levels of education, our skill sets and the various roles and specialities in which we work across sectors of our health-care system.”
RNAO CEO Doris Grinspun said compensation needs to be improved and equalized for nurses across all roles and made competitive with that offered in the U.S.
“We entered the pandemic with a shortfall of 22,000 RNs compared to the rest of Canada,” Grinspun said. “The shortfall not only has stayed like that but has grown and we now need 24,000 RNs to bring our standard line with the rest of Canada.”
The shortage of nurses in Ontario has been cited as a factor in long wait times for patients at hospitals in the province and nurses have been fighting for several years to improve wages in order to retain and bolster the workforce.
“The crisis in nursing is real, it’s tragic and we all pay dearly for it with our health,” Grinspun said.
The Ontario Nurses Association (ONA), which is currently in contract negotiations the Ontario Hospital Association, is planning to hold a march and rally at Queen’s Park to make its voice heard.
The group is planning to meet outside the Sheraton Centre, where mediation is taking place between the two sides, and march up hospital row to Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.
“The Ontario Hospital Association takes its marching orders and its money from the Ontario government and the last time we negotiated a collective agreement, fully negotiated a collective agreement, was in 2011,” Interim ONA President Bernie Robinson told CP24 in an interview Thursday morning. “That is 12 years ago. And it's absolutely despicable that we are sitting here 12 years later and are facing arbitration as of tomorrow.”
She said wages are the main sticking point in the negotiations.
“We really need to see an improvement in wages to keep the nurses that are currently in the profession, to bring nurses back to the profession who have been fed up and left and went to private agencies, and to bring nurses into the profession,” Robinson said.
In a statement to CP24.com, the OHA said it is working to reach a deal that will recognize “the enormous value” of nurses.
“The OHA is working very hard to reach a freely negotiated agreement with ONA, one that recognizes the enormous value of registered nurses and is aligned with a broader health human resource (HHR) strategy to ensure access to services and high-quality care for all Ontarians. We believe the right place for negotiation is at the table and will focus our efforts there.”
Robinson said working conditions for nurses have been made “deplorable” and pointed to a gruelling workload and a government law, Bill 124, which capped wage increases to one per cent for three years.
That law was struck down by an Ontario court last year, but the province has sought leave to appeal the decision.
“Our health-care system is crumbling, and it's going to continue to crumble and fail,” Robinson said. “And that has been set up by the Ford government by restricting our public sector wages, by capping us at one per cent over three years, in the worst pandemic in history, and by devaluing nurses.”
She said the wage offers in negotiations so far have been “mere cents instead of dollars, and it's not going to cut it.”
The RNAO has outlined its recommendations for bolstering the profession in a new 50-page report, Nursing Career Pathways, released today.
The report’s 24 recommendations include competitive compensation, safe workloads and healthy work environments, workplace supports, an expanded scope of practice, fast-track registration of internationally educated nurses a ‘return to nursing’ program to attract 33,000 non-practising nurses in Ontario, and end to systemic racism and discrimination.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
B.C., Maritimes under snowfall warnings as southern Ontario braces for winter storm
Snowfall warnings are in effect for portions of southern B.C. and across the Maritimes as a winter storm is set to barrel through southern Ontario on Friday.
WATCH LIVE | Canada's elections commissioner 'seized' with review of foreign interference complaints
Canada's elections commissioner says her office is 'seized' with reviewing complaints and information regarding allegations of foreign interference during the last two federal elections. 'This review is ongoing... to determine whether there's any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act,' she told MPs studying allegations of Chinese meddling.
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
Indigo says hacking group with Russian ties responsible for breach, won't pay ransom
Indigo says its cybersecurity breach last month was done using a tool known as LockBit, developed by a hacking group of the same name that has ties to Russian organized crime.
BREAKING | Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
As reverse mortgages boom in popularity, here's what you need to know
CTVNews.ca looks at what you need to know about reverse mortgages, which are seeing a surge in popularity as more Canadians seek to age in place.
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
Montreal
-
Police find frozen pig carcasses hanging from Montreal overpasses
Montreal police are investigating a mysterious case of three frozen pig carcasses that were found hanging under overpasses in different locations overnight.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants no-pets clauses gone from Quebec leases
Quebec Solidaire (QS) is continuing its campaign to eliminate no-pet clauses on residential rental leases. QS MNAs Manon Masse and Andres Fontecilla were at the Montreal SPCA on Thursday to announce that the party would table a bill before the end of the session in the national assembly 'to allow pets in all Quebec homes.'
-
No indication donation by Chinese billionaire was suspect, says Montreal university
The Montreal university that was promised an $800,000 donation as part of an alleged plot by the Chinese government to influence Justin Trudeau says the pledge came at a different time in Canada-China relations.
London
-
Suspects wanted in relation to shooting investigation
One person has been charged and police are still looking for two others in relation to a reported shooting investigation in London.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | One person hurt as hybrid rail/road pickup and SUV collide
One person was hurt Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash southwest of Mount Brydges. The collision occurred on Christina Road near Glendon Drive around 8:30 a.m.
-
Did you notice two bright lights in the sky Wednesday night?
Did you notice two bright lights in the sky Wednesday night? It was Jupiter and Venus — Just after sunset, the two planets appeared in the evening sky at their closest approach point.
Kitchener
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash near Guelph, Ont.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
-
Hold and secure status lifted at five Guelph schools after reports of suspicious male: police
Guelph police have lifted the hold and secure status at five schools but are still investigating reports of a suspicious male in the area of Scottsdale Drive and Wilsonview Avenue.
-
Brantford high school in hold and secure
North Park Collegiate is in a hold and secure according to Brantford police.
Northern Ontario
-
Search on for missing northern Ontario plane
Search and rescue crews are looking for a small commercial plane with two people on board that went missing Tuesday in a remote area of northern Ontario.
-
Deportation relief for northern Ont. family after CTV News story
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has learned some good news following a story on a Sudbury-area family facing deportation to Mexico.
-
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
-
A look at the most expensive home ever sold in Manotick
Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties says the home known as 'The Estate"\' sold in February for $4.2 million, the highest-ever residential property sold in the south Ottawa neighbourhood.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canada's elections commissioner 'seized' with review of foreign interference complaints
Canada's elections commissioner says her office is 'seized' with reviewing complaints and information regarding allegations of foreign interference during the last two federal elections. 'This review is ongoing... to determine whether there's any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act,' she told MPs studying allegations of Chinese meddling.
Windsor
-
University of Windsor students join countrywide RBC protests
A daylong protest is taking place at the University of Windsor.
-
'Heavy wet snow or rain': Special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex with heavy wet snow or rain expected.
-
LaSalle woman caught going double speed limit
A 21-year-old LaSalle woman has been charged after police say she was going double the speed limit.
Barrie
-
Driver arrested for leaving scene of Highway 400 crash, refusing breath test
A Severn Township man is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a collision on Highway 400 in Tay Township.
-
Several officers surround Barrie home for armed robbery investigation, multiple arrests
Police arrested multiple people after surrounding a home in Barrie for an investigation on Wednesday night.
-
Brampton, Ont. firefighters' campaign raises $100k for Schwalm children after mother's death
The president of the Brampton Professional Firefighters Association wrote a touching post on a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the Schwalm children after their mother’s death
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warnings expanded in the Maritimes ahead of approaching snow
Environment Canada has expanded recent snowfall warnings into central New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton. Winter storm warnings have also been issued for Halifax County and Guysborough County in Nova Scotia.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
-
N.S. has so far welcomed 113 asylum seekers who entered Canada through Quebec
More than one hundred asylum seekers who entered Canada through an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec have been transferred to Nova Scotia.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
Fire in Lake Bonavista home leaves dog dead
The Calgary Fire Department says a dog was killed in a house fire in the community of Lake Bonavista on Thursday.
-
Calgary developer avoids jail time for drunk-driving crash
Calgary businessman John Torode avoided jail time and said he "regrets" driving impaired as he pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, against two victims in a head-on crash south of Calgary in June 2020.
Winnipeg
-
6-year-old in hospital after being shot by 4-year-old: Manitoba RCMP
A six-year-old is in hospital and one man has been arrested after a four-year-old shot a gun on Peguis First Nation.
-
LIVE AT 12:40 PM
LIVE AT 12:40 PM | Winnipeg mayor set to deliver his first State of the City address
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham is set to deliver his first State of the City address on Thursday.
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
Recent refugees among 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash in B.C. Interior
Two of the three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the B.C. Interior Wednesday morning were refugees who recently immigrated to Canada, authorities have confirmed.
-
February home sales down 33% in Vancouver from 10-year average, board says
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says February's home sales were up 76.9 per cent from January, but down 47.2 per cent from the year before.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
9 Alberta Emergency Alerts in a row were a testing 'glitch': province
The sending of several emergency alert notifications to Albertans' phones, televisions and radios Wednesday afternoon was a testing "glitch," the province's public safety minister says.