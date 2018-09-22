

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Hydro crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes on Saturday morning as high wind gusts knocked out electricity across the Greater Toronto Area on Friday.

At the height of the wind storm, about 8,000 customers in The Annex, Leaside, Yorkville, and Etobicoke, just south of Highway 401, were without power.

On Saturday morning, Toronto Hydro confirmed that the number of customers without power had dropped to 2,700 as of 1 a.m.

Thousands of homes in in other areas of the GTA, including Pickering, were also without power on Friday.

The windy weather was associated with a cold front that arrived in the GTA on Friday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning previously issued by Environment Canada for Toronto and parts of the GTA has ended.

Police believe at least one collision, which occurred on Highway 401 near Dixie Road, was caused by the high winds on Friday.