Crews investigating ceiling collapse at Toronto underground parking garage
No injuries have been reported after the ceiling of a parking garage partially collapsed in the Jane and Finch area.
Toronto Fire said the collapse occurred in the garage of a 14-storey residential highrise building at 10 Tobermory Drive, just north of Finch Avenue.
Firefighters said some construction equipment was being stored nearby, which may have caused the collapse.
One vehicle has been damaged by the collapse.
Building inspectors and structural engineers are en route to the highrise to check the integrity of the building.
Access to Tobermory Drive has been restricted for the past week as crews carry out testing for the new Finch West light rail system. Officials did not immediately confirm whether the ceiling collapse is related to that work.
