TORONTO
Toronto

    • Crews battling 3-alarm fire at Regent Park rowhouse

    Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire near River and Gerrard streets. (Francis Gibbs/ CP24) Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire near River and Gerrard streets. (Francis Gibbs/ CP24)

    Crews are responding to a three-alarm fire at a row house in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood.

    Officials say the fire broke out at a residence near River and Gerrard streets early Wednesday morning and the house is engulfed in flames.

    Toronto Fire told CP24 that there are concerns the fire will spread to adjacent homes.

    Crews are on scene working to contain the blaze.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound

    Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News