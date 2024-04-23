TORONTO
Toronto

    • Crash in Durham Region sends 2 to hospital: police

    A DRPS cruiser can be seen in this undated file photo. A DRPS cruiser can be seen in this undated file photo.
    Two people were taken to hospital following a collision in Durham region on Tuesday morning.

    According to police, the incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of Conlin Road and Highway 7.

    Two adults were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Both east- and westbound ramps onto the 407 from Thickson Road are shut down, police say. Thickson is also currently closed between Conlin and Winchester.

