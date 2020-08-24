TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is in discussions with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer COVID-19 testing at their pharmacies across the province.

Ford made the comments on Monday afternoon during an announcement at Queen's Park.

He said the government is currently talking with the retail pharmacy chain about offering COVID-19 testing for people who are not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus.

"We've been discussing this for a little while now and we’ve reached out to Shoppers Drug Mart, the CEO of Loblaws that owns Shoppers as well, and they’re being very cooperative so I might as well come out and say it," Ford said during the press conference.

Earlier this month, Alberta announced that Shoppers Drug Mart and its parent company Loblaw Canada are making COVID-19 testing available at their pharmacies, including locations at Real Canadian Superstores and Wholesale Club.

But people with COVID-19 symptoms or those who have been exposed to an infected person are advised not to get tested at a pharmacy and instead book a test through Alberta Health Services.

Ontarians can currently get tested for the virus at one of 146 COVID-19 assessments across the province.

Ford didn’t provide a date as to when testing might be available at Shopper Drug Mart locations.