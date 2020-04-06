TORONTO -- The COVID-19 death toll at a long-term care residence in Bobcaygeon, Ont. has climbed to 26 with administrators for the facility confirming an additional three deaths on Monday afternoon.

More than a third of the residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home, a 65-bed facility, have died as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“I want to thank our front-line staff for their continued dedication to our residents while they themselves grapple with these deaths,” facility administrator Mary Carr said in a news release. “This is not an easy time for us but we are committed to putting the care and comfort of our residents first.”

The outbreak, which the local health unit is calling the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the province, was declared at the facility on March 18. The virus also claimed the life of Jean Pollock, the wife of an infected resident who visited daily, but did not live at the facility.

Seniors' residences and long-term care homes across the province continue to feel the devastating effects of COVID-19. As of Monday, Ontario public health officials say that there are 46 outbreaks at such facilities, with more than 50 confirmed deaths.

"We are continuing to work with public health authorities and the ministry of health to carefully monitor the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure all necessary steps and protocols have been implemented," Carr said.

This is a developing story. More to come.