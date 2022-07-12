COVID-19 infection before 2022 offers little protection against new variants, study finds
Vaccination or recovery from a COVID-19 infection prior to 2022 provides little or no protection from getting infected again in the Omicron era, a new study completed largely by Toronto researchers found.
The group used blood samples from hospitalized COVID-19 patients to develop a new modular, adaptable blood test known as NEU-SATiN.
They compared it to several other more expensive, slower, established tests and found it could accurately detect the concentration of neutralizing antibodies in blood, regardless of which variant the patient was infected with, in 30 minutes or less.
The test could detect medically significant levels of neutralizing antibodies in vaccinated or recovered patients, even more than fifty days after receipt of their last dose
But it showed the antibodies generated from vaccination or recovery from Alpha or Delta variants circulating prior to 2022 barely register against Omicron.
They then took those samples and compared them to samples of Omicron-infected patients collected later on and found “almost all samples” of blood from infected patients “were ineffective at neutralizing the Omicron variants.
“Our results also suggest that prior infection/vaccination does not provide significant neutralizing protection against the (Omicron) variant,” study authors wrote.
The new test detects the level of neutralizing antibodies developed against SARS-COV-2 post-infection, using commonly available lab implements, and it can be adjusted to detect each new variant that emerges.
“Emerging variants of interest can be quickly produced and incorporated as we have demonstrated with the inclusion of the Omicron variant that became prominent during the initial review of this manuscript,” study authors wrote.
Even with the study’s findings, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says that neutralizing antibodies are only one part of the body’s immune system.
“We’ve got multiple arms and multiple branches of our immune system to protect us against COVID-19, especially in those people who are vaccinated and up to date with their vaccination and of course even in people who have been infected and have recovered from infection, so it’s not like this puts us back to square one whatsoever”
He said that there is other research and a host of real-world observations that find vaccination is still very effective at preventing severe outcomes such as death or hospitalization in the Omicron era.
“They do a remarkably good job of protecting people from severe infections involving hospitalization and death, but yes, of course we know that with this BA.5 variant versus other variants, it can chip away at some of the immunity we have built up. It can cause reinfections.”
Ontario health officials have said that the BA.5 Omicron subvariant, which is believed to be even more infectious than previous strains, now accounts for more than 60 per cent of all infections in the province and is driving a new wave of the pandemic.
