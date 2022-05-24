COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario at 890, ICU admissions total 157

Ontario health officials say that 890 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 as the number of ICU admissions linked to the virus sits at 157.

The province did not release hospitalization data on the Holiday Monday and information for that date is currently unavailable.

Tuesday’s report marks a slight increase in both hospitalizations and ICU admissions over Sunday’s totals of 809 and 152, respectively.

Vaccination information for those in hospital shows that 553 patients are fully vaccinated, 128 are unvaccinated, and 27 are partially vaccinated. No other vaccination information was released by the province on Tuesday.

Incidental hospitalizations account for 58 per cent of those currently receiving care in Ontario. The remaining 42 per cent of patients are in hospital due to their COVID-19 diagnosis.

In the ICU, 49 patients are fully vaccinated, 11 are unvaccinated, and five are partially vaccinated. The health ministry did not release any other vaccination information.

Most of the patients currently in the ICU are there because of their COVID-19 infection at 69 per cent. Meanwhile, the remaining 31 per cent of patients were admitted for a reason other than COVID-19, but have since tested positive.

Another three deaths due to COVID-19 were reported since Sunday, bringing the province’s death toll to 13,164.

Of the limited number of COVID-19 tests performed overnight, 1,287 more lab-confirmed cases were identified through 6,534 swabs. That produced a positivity rate of 10.5 per cent, the province said.

Ontario has reported 1,296,786 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, including 1,269,275 resolved cases.