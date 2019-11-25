TORONTO -- A provincial court has reinstated Jim Karygiannis as the city councillor for Scarborough-Agincourt after he was removed from the position earlier this month over an alleged election expense violation.

Speaking with CP24 Monday afternoon after the decision was made, Karygiannis thanked his constituents for their support during the appeal process.

“I’ve been advised by my legal team that I should be able to return to work tomorrow,” Karygiannis said. “If I’m not there by 9:30, I will be there by lunch.”

Earlier this month, the city clerk informed Karygiannis he was no longer the councillor for Ward 22, due to the supplementary financial statement he filed following last October's election.

According to Ulli Watkiss, the Municipal Elections Act allows candidates to spend $61,207.95, with a maximum of 10 per cent – or $6,120.80 – on "parties and other expressions of appreciation" after voting day.

The clerk alleged that Karygiannis spent $32,083.50 on “parties and other expressions of appreciation” after the 2018 election, which exceeds the expense limit by $25,962.70.

Karygiannis has maintained that the expense issues were due to a clerical error.

On Nov. 12, he filed an application seeking an “order of relief from the penalty of the forfeiture of office to which he was elected.” In his application, Karygiannis claims the expense related to a dinner at the Santorini Frill was incorrectly identified as an expense for parties and expressions of appreciation.

The city issued a statement late Monday saying, "Based on today's ruling, arrangements are being made to allow Mr. Karygiannis to attend City Council's regularly scheduled meeting tomorrow."

City of Toronto statement re: Jim Karygiannis pic.twitter.com/5XJg1AJBLu — Brad Ross (@bradrossTO) November 25, 2019

The ruling does not prevent the city from auditing or taking legal action against Karygiannis.

This is a developing news story. More to come.