Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter
An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Lawyers representing Selena Stronach are arguing that media coverage of the sexual assault allegations against her grandfather suggest misconduct occurred in a corporate setting and that corporate funds may have been misused and put towards payments for women allegedly abused by the Austrian-born businessman.
Selena Stronach's lawyers have said The Stronach Group is so far not denying that such documents exist, suggesting that settlements were paid.
A June statement issued by The Stronach Group, which is seeking to have Selena Stronach's lawsuit dismissed, acknowledged the charges against Frank Stronach and noted he has "not held a formal role or been involved with company operations in any capacity for several years."
Frank Stronach has been charged with sexually assaulting 10 complainants with the alleged offences including rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault, dating from 1977 to this year.
In an interview with the CBC, parts of which were aired this week, the 91-year-old Stronach says his accusers are pursuing the cases against him to take his money.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 8, 2024.
Flash flooding risk in Ontario, Quebec as remnants of tropical storm Debby on the way
More than 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit parts of Eastern Canada by the weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Debby make their way to the region.
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
'Lucky he was not killed:' Video shows cyclist slamming into turning truck in downtown Toronto
New video footage has been released showing a cyclist slamming into the side of a flat-bed truck after its driver appears to cut him off while making a right-hand turn in Toronto’s west end last month.
Vancouver police spent $44K on security for brief Prince Harry visit in Feb.
Vancouver police spent more than $44,000 on security during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brief February visit to British Columbia.
Calls for accountability to break 'force field' of alleged enablers around Frank Stronach after sex assault claims
The two women who have spoken out about Frank Stronach’s alleged sexual misconduct are sparking calls for accountability from the billionaire’s alleged enablers and a review of past police investigations.
Dead woman found entangled in baggage machinery at Chicago airport
Firefighters found a dead woman entangled in machinery Thursday in a non-public baggage-processing area at O'Hare International Airport.
Global Affairs Canada 'aware' of Canadian detained in Switzerland over espionage concerns
A former Canadian UN official who currently works as a North Korea expert is being detained in Switzerland over espionage suspicions, according to media reports Thursday.
ABC says Trump and Harris have agreed to participate in a presidential debate on Sept. 10
ABC says both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a Sept. 10 presidential debate, setting up a face-off between the Republican and Democratic nominees.
MP asks Heritage Committee to summon Canada Soccer coaches to testify
New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton says she has filed a motion to fellow members of the federal Heritage Committee to seek the testimony of Canada Soccer national senior team coaches in a search for answers about whether spying on the closed practices of opposing teams has been a systemic practice.
Montreal could get almost a month's worth of rain on Friday: Environment Canada
Less than a month after Hurricane Beryl brought record-breaking rain to Montreal, the city is expected to get another major downpour at the end of the week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Canada's Leylah Fernandez upset in second round of National Bank Open
Leylah Fernandez is out of the singles draw at the National Bank Open. The Canadian tennis star was upset 6-4, 6-2 by American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger in second-round action Thursday.
MPs raise concerns about French-language directive in Quebec health care
Two MPs are raising concerns about directives given to health sector workers on French-language use in Quebec institutions.
'We're in transit crisis': Ottawa's mayor warns of transit service cuts, fare hikes without funding help
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is calling on the federal government to provide new funding to support transit in the City of Ottawa, warning the city won't be able to afford to open and operate phase two of the Light Rail Transit system.
Ottawa police investigating suspicious death in Orleans
Ottawa police say the death of a 34-year-old man in Orléans this week is considered suspicious.
Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
Three suspects charged with murder after northern Ont. stabbing victim dies
A 20-year-old from Batchewana First Nation and two young offenders have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a July 30 stabbing.
Northern Ont. health-care worker charged with stealing drugs
A 38-year-old health-care worker from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with fraud, theft and drug offences after an almost 10-month investigation.
-
A 40-year-old in West Nipissing has been charged following an intimate partner dispute that ended with a vehicle ramming another vehicle with occupants inside.
Time is running out for Kitchener, Ont. drug-testing machine
An advanced drug-checking machine at the CTS in Kitchener, Ont. has had a successful first year, but its future remains uncertain.
BREAKING Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
Heavy rain possible in parts of southern Ontario
Many parts of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant County, could see significant rainfall before the weekend.
Holmesville youth accused of murder to undergo psychiatric testing
The Holmesville, Ont. youth accused of murder will undergo a psychological and psychiatric assessment. The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, made a brief court appearance Thursday via Zoom from the facility where he is being held in custody.
High school evacuated following fire on the roof
Strathroy District Collegiate Institute was evacuated today, with emergency services on the scene.
Wheatley Temporary Water Treatment Plant keeping up with demand, construction beginning
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent said the temporary water treatment plant in Wheatley has been keeping up with demand of the town.
University of Windsor’s Sarah Mitton qualifies for shot put finals
Sarah Mitton, a University of Windsor alumni, has qualified for the Women’s Shot Put Final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Canada's largest collection of aircraft and vintage cars come to town
The Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation is hosting its 33rd annual Gathering of the Classics – one of Canada's largest and longest-running collections of aircraft and vintage cars.
Swerving, open alcohol, nearly hitting pedestrian: Driver facing charges
A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to escape police who were placing him under arrest for driving with open alcohol.
Woman arrested after allegedly sending death threat to ex-partner
A woman from Blue Mountain Ont., is up against multiple charges after a domestic incident in Thornbury.
Manitoba Hydro employee dies while working in the Interlake
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
Manitoba teachers getting raise in new collective agreement
Increased wages, better protections and improved working conditions are all part of the first-ever collective agreement with public teachers in anglophone school divisions throughout Manitoba.
Canada's Skylar Park wins bronze medal in taekwondo at Paris Olympics
Canada's Skylar Park has won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Tropical storm Debby brings flash flooding risk to Ontario, Quebec; rainy, windy weekend for Atlantic Canada
Tropical storm Debby will bringing rainy and windy weather to Atlantic Canada this weekend.
Patient defends Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations
A patient of a Cape Breton doctor who is facing allegations of poor patient care has stepped forward with her good experience with the doctor.
Ice to be installed at Halifax-area arena after an agreement on funding with the city
Earlier this week the president of the Lake District Recreation Association (LDRA) said the Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville, N.S., would not have ice for the upcoming season because of a lack of funding from the city. Now, it seems the two sides have found common ground.
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
Impairment a factor in single-vehicle crash that sent 2 to hospital: police
Police say impairment was a factor in a crash that sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.
'It's worth the trip': Breaking Bad star vacationed in Jasper before wildfires
Right before wildfires spread throughout Jasper National Park, a well-known actor was vacationing in Alberta's rockies.
Expanded e-scooter zones in Edmonton will lead to 'a more connected city': officials
E-bike and e-scooters in Edmonton will be able to range farther out from downtown soon as riding zones are expanded.
RCMP seeking possible witness who was near scene of fatal shooting east of Calgary
Police are looking for a possible witness to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
'This is the way I heal my soul': Ukrainian theatre troupe express selves through arts
Artis is a theatre troupe of close to 30 Ukrainians who now call Calgary home.
Dates set for binding arbitration between teachers and Sask. government
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says the dates have been set for binding arbitration hearings that will end its heated and drawn out contract dispute with the province.
Employees of Regina tank and trailer manufacturer walk off the job
Employees of a tank and trailer equipment manufacturer with a presence in Regina have officially walked off the job — following a deadlock in negotiations.
Highway 1 crash near Secretan, Sask. causing traffic delays
RCMP say traffic is being re-routed on a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in south central Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon after a motor vehicle collision.
Dates set for binding arbitration between teachers and Sask. government
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says the dates have been set for binding arbitration hearings that will end its heated and drawn out contract dispute with the province.
Saskatchewan to cover a portion of costs to recover Mackenzie Trottier's remains from landfill
The Saskatchewan government says it will pay for some of the costs of a landfill search that found the remains of a missing woman.
Saskatoon police confirm uptick in violent crime continued through first half of 2024
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by over 10 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon police.
Mounties search for man who smashed woman's windshield with axe on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a man who allegedly used an axe to smash the windshield of a woman's car while she was camping inside the vehicle.
Lightning sparks 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region
A "lightning event" sparked 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region this week, according to officials.
Court issues $33K in fines for illegal halibut fishing in protected B.C. glass sponge reef
A commercial halibut fisherman has been fined more than $33,000 for fishing illegally in a protected area near Bella Bella, B.C., authorities announced Thursday.
