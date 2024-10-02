Cop in hospital after being shot in midtown Toronto; shooter in custody

Warning: this story contains graphic content and details

Three suspects are now in custody, including the person who police say shot and injured an officer during a robbery investigation in midtown Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Police are on the scene of a shooting near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue that sent an officer to hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Chopper 24)

Police said several officers stopped a vehicle, and shortly after, one officer was shot. A video obtained by CTV News Toronto appears to show the injured officer sitting in a van stopped in the back of a building and being tended to by his fellow officers.

Shortly, paramedics arrive, and the officer is loaded into an ambulance. He was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw said the officer was shot in the abdomen, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

"He's here in the hospital surrounded by colleagues and family, being supported during what is obviously a difficult and challenging time," Demkiw said.

"I'm relieved to say that he's doing well."

Meanwhile, in another video shared with CP24, one person with their hands behind their back is seen being escorted to the back of a police cruiser.

Police confirmed that one person was immediately arrested at the scene.

Later in the evening, two more suspects were apprehended, including the alleged shooter. There is no word on charges at this time.

Demkiw could not provide more details about what exactly transpired as the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

Police said an officer discharged a firearm during the incident. An SIU spokesperson told CP24 that no one was hit by the officer’s gunfire.

The SIU is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw and Toronto Police Association President Jon Reid give an update on the condition of the police officer who was shot. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Demkiw noted that Wednesday's incident was the 637th time an officer was injured in the city this year.

"I think this is another example of the dangers our officers face," the chief said. "I think it speaks volumes about the dedication of the Toronto police officers who serve our city every single day and go into harm's way to do everything they can to keep our city safe."

"This is unprecedented as far as what's going on in the city, and we need it to stop," said Toronto Police Association president Jon Reid, who was speaking alongside Demkiw.

Reid said the officer is a 29-year-old man who has been with Toronto police for over five years.

"This city really needs to start paying attention to what's going on here. Every day we're having shootings, murders. It's becoming all too common. And now to see this increase now where officers are being shot," he said.

Speaking to CP24 at an unrelated event, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also responded to the shooting, saying the chief briefed her about the incident.

"My heart goes out to this officer that's been shot. I hope for a speedy recovery," Chow said. "Every police officer puts their lives at risk every moment and every day they work. And they absolutely deserve to go home safe and sound."

The mayor added that she is working with all levels of government and stakeholders to address gun violence in the city.

"We as a society cannot see it as normal. We cannot be numb to it. We have to say this is not acceptable. We have to work hard to stop that gun violence," she said.

Coun. Josh Matlow, who represents the midtown neighbourhood, condemned the "horrible" incident.

"It's obviously shocking to this community that something like this could happen here," Matlow said.

"When an officer gets shot, it affects the entire police family. It affects the entire city, and I just want to express both my and on behalf of our community, in particular, our hope that the officer recovers speedily and successfully."

The councillor echoed the mayor’s sentiment, saying that the root cause of these shootings must be addressed to ensure the residents of the city are safe.