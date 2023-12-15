Contract awarded for elevated portion of Eglinton Crosstown West extension

The Ontario government has awarded a contract to construct the elevated portion of the Eglinton Crosstown West extension, which will improve transit between Toronto and Mississauga.

The contract to build the extension’s elevated guideway has been awarded to Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc. The guideway will be approximately 1.5 kilometres in lengh, running along the north side of Eglinton Avenue from just west of Scarlett Road to east of Jane Street, where the line will then head back underground to connect with the future Mount Dennis Station.

Upon completion, the Eglinton Crosstown West extension will bring the Eglinton Crosstown LRT another 9.2 kilometres west, creating the only continuous rapid transit line between Toronto’s east end and Mississauga.

“We are thrilled to reach another important milestone for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension,” said Metrolinx CEO and President Phil Verster in a media release. “When combined with the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, this line will bring riders from Mississauga through midtown Toronto and all the way to Scarborough, making it easier for thousands of people to choose transit first and taking an estimated 6.5 million car trips off the road each year.”

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said in a statement he was looking forward to bringing more people in Toronto and Mississauga closer to rapid transit.

“This is another step forward in our government’s plan to build critical transportation infrastructure that makes life easier and more affordable for people, while spurring economic growth for decades to come.”