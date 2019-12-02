TORONTO -- Commuters were forced to evacuate the subway system on Monday morning through a smoky tunnel after a fire suspended service on a portion of Line 2.

Subway service on Line 2 was stopped between Keele and Ossington stations due to a small fire in the tunnel at Dundas West Station. About 25 shuttle buses were called in for the morning rush but subway service resumed just after 9:45 a.m.

Humber College student Tyler Patterson was on the subway when the fire broke out and said smoke started to build inside the train.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: Regular service has resumed between Keele and Ossington. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) December 2, 2019

"I was heading to Humber to hand in some assignments but it turned out that wasn't going to be as easy as I thought," Patterson said on Monday morning.

"The power went out and next thing you know they are shepherding everyone to the back two train cars to get away from smoke."

“The train conductors came out and set up the stairs to get us down."

The TTC said a wooden board touched the electric third rail and sparked the fire.

"The situation was complicated when a non-TTC person on board a trapped train improperly opened a door, letting smoke in," a TTC spokesperson said on Monday.

Authorities said no one was injured in the fire or evacuation.