A Markham family says they were shocked to find their son’s bank account had been drained paying someone else’s car insurance premiums.

Tony Sarap says he has to drive his son to college every day because the 18-year-old still doesn’t have a car or a driver’s licence.

“We go to the bank and we find out his account is zero, over drafted and his credit has been affected” said Tony Sarap.

Ershard Sarap, a student at Seneca College says he had saved up about $3,000 in his bank account from birthdays and odd jobs over the years, but he said he doesn’t check the account often because he planned to use the money for his tuition. When the student found out the money was gone, he couldn’t believe it.

“I feel angry and hurt because it was all my money that I had been saving for many years,” Ershard Sarap said.

When the family approached their local TD Bank branch, they were told monthly payments of $165 had been coming out of the account for a year and a half to pay car insurance premiums with Sonnet Insurance.

“They found out that someone had put in the wrong digit and they have been withdrawing money ever since,” Tony Sarap said.

While the family thought it would be an issue that would be corrected quickly since their son doesn’t have a driver’s licence, they say they have been bounced around between the bank and the insurance company for more than a month trying to get a refund.

“I would really like to have my money back because I need it for the future," Ershard Sarap said.

When CTV News Toronto contacted Sonnet Insurance a spokesperson said the company was working with police and the bank to find the source of the problem.

"Sonnet is in the process of issuing a refund to ensure the individual affected is not out-of-pocket."

Now Ershard Sarap will get his $3,000 back from Sonnet Insurance and TD Bank said it will add something else as a goodwill gesture because it was a frustrating situation.

The family was pleased the student will have the money returned to help pay for his schooling.

TB Bank also said it has free services such as fraud alerts and apps that can track and flag any unusual transactions.