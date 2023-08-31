CNE ride deemed safe after parkgoer suffers injury
A ride at the Canadian National Exhibition has been given the green light to resume service after inspectors deemed it safe.
The Polar Express was shut down on Monday night after a man at the midway was seriously injured on the ride that evening.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Details of the incident were not released but in a video obtained by CP24, paramedics could be seen tending to the man before he was rushed to the hospital. The video shows paramedics bracing the man’s neck as he lay on his back beside the ride.
The ride was promptly shut down and the matter was turned over to the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), which conducted inspections on the machine.
In a statement released Thursday, a spokesperson for the TSSA said the CNE has now been given permission to put the ride back in service.
“TSSA inspectors have been on-site daily since the incident occurred with full cooperation from the ride operator, North American Midway Entertainment, and the CNE as TSSA conducted inspections and gathered information relating to the incident. This is standard protocol following any reported incident related to amusement devices rides in the province of Ontario,” the statement continued.
“The ride had met safety requirements before it was allowed to operate initially and was found to be safe after TSSA’s inspection.”
The news comes as the CNE approaches its final weekend. The annual event, which attracts visitors from around the province, runs until Sept. 4.
-With files from CP24’s Josh Freeman
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump enters plea in Georgia election case, and says he plans to skip upcoming hearing
Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday and said he'll skip a hearing next week in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
BREAKING | 'I'm sorry we didn't do a better job': Housing Minister apologizes but won't step down over Ont. Greenbelt report
Steve Clark dismissed calls to resign as Ontario’s housing minister Thursday and instead apologized after a scathing report found he broke ethics rules when land was extracted from the Greenbelt.
WATCH | COVID-19: BA.2.86 the most 'mutated' variant since Omicron
Canada's first case of BA.2.86, has been detected in British Columbia but an emergency-room physician says the 'real test' for the highly 'mutated' variant will be in the weeks after children return to the classroom for the new school year.
Doctors can now prescribe patients a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature
The Canadian Museum of Nature and PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program, have launched a new collaboration to allow doctors in the national capital region to prescribe passes for the museum.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
Man who pleaded guilty to 2021 deadly stabbing spree in North Vancouver to learn fate
More than two years after a man went on a stabbing spree in North Vancouver, B.C., killing one woman and injuring several people, the 30-year-old is set to be sentenced Thursday.
Group therapy led by mothers offers hope for new parents with postpartum depression: study
Mothers with postpartum depression have better odds of recovering when they receive therapy from other mothers who've had the same experience, according to new research from McMaster University.
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Westmount home struck by lightning during severe thunderstom
A home in Westmount was struck by lightning during a short but severe thunderstorm that hit the Montreal and Laval regions Wednesday.
-
Last long weekend of Montreal's summer to feature heat and humidity
September 1 may be the start of meteorological fall, however, Montrealers will be treated to summery weather for the Labour Day weekend.
-
Addressing Quebec's non-binary teachers: Drainville calls for 'collective' reflection
How should students address a non-binary teacher? What title should be used? A "collective" reflection process will have to be launched, says the Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville.
London
-
More than $500K worth of drugs seized, man and woman facing charges
A man and woman from London are facing a multitude of charges after police executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs.
-
No shortage of questions surrounding homeless hubs from residents as city tries to fast track its plan
In response to London’s growing homelessness crisis the city is once again asking for the public’s feedback on the Hubs Implementation Plan.
-
Closed loop, small scale flour mill takes off in Bruce County
When Angela Devitt started a small scale flour mill a couple of years ago, she thought she’d created a nice part-time job for herself.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows moments surrounding fatal downtown Kitchener shooting
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.
-
Dog owner recalls 'traumatic' experience after dognapping from his Cambridge, Ont. yard
A Cambridge, Ont. pet owner is relieved to be reunited with his dog, but not before the dognapping was caught on his security camera in broad daylight.
-
Crowds mark Overdose Awareness Day in downtown Guelph
In the first eight months of 2023, public health officials say Wellington County has lost 31 people to suspected drug-related deaths.
Northern Ontario
-
Situation in Mindemoya area of Manitoulin resolved peacefully
Ontario Provincial Police says the situation in the Mindemoya area of Manitoulin Island has been resolved peacefully.
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
-
Police arrest 3 suspected impaired drivers in less than 48 hours
Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in northern Ontario busy recently – responding to both collisions and traffic complaints.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man pleads guilty in Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction and injured 12 people in February.
-
Ottawa woman's remarkable recovery after suffering a seizure while swimming
Aida Attar suffered a seizure last summer while swimming and almost died. Next week, she's heading back to university.
-
Doctors can now prescribe patients a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature
The Canadian Museum of Nature and PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program, have launched a new collaboration to allow doctors in the national capital region to prescribe passes for the museum.
Windsor
-
$165,000 in drugs and a gun seized in Windsor and Lakeshore
Windsor police have arrested three suspects and seized over $165,000 in illicit drugs and a firearm from homes in east Windsor and Lakeshore.
-
STIs increasing in Windsor-Essex: WECHU
There’s an increase in Sexually Transmitted Infections in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
-
Thousands of Windsor-Essex students getting free backpacks
Thousands of students are getting new backpacks and school supplies thanks to local charities.
Barrie
-
One person found dead in fiery crash in East Gwillimbury
Police say one person was found dead inside a vehicle after a fiery crash into a ditch in East Gwillimbury.
-
Four-car crash on Hwy 400 slows morning traffic
An early-morning crash has stalled traffic on Highway 400 southbound.
-
Find out which Barrie services have schedule changes on Labour Day
Many city of Barrie services will offer alternate schedules on Labour Day.
Atlantic
-
Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.
-
Clear skies in the Maritimes expected to offer great views of a blue supermoon
Maritimers should be able to catch a glimpse of a rare sight Thursday night when a blue supermoon will be rising over the eastern horizon between 8 and 9 p.m.
-
Halifax police charge 17-year-old in connection to homicide
Halifax police have charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter for the death of 26-year-old Davelle Rodney Vance Desmond, who died in early August.
Calgary
-
Alberta on track for surplus despite wildfires, lower oil prices, fiscal update shows
The Alberta government says it's on track for a $2.4-billion surplus by the end of the fiscal year, despite slightly lower oil prices and wildfires that have burned through most of its contingency fund.
-
Donald Trump enters plea in Georgia election case, and says he plans to skip upcoming hearing
Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday and said he'll skip a hearing next week in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
-
Calgary schools bursting with students for the return to classes
Thursday is the first day of school for many Calgary students and one of the city's major school boards says a number of its facilities are at or over capacity already.
Winnipeg
-
'Province-wide problem': Training standards causing concern for volunteer paramedic recruitment
Rural fire departments warn that the supply of volunteers could be drying up because of a new training standard that is increasing the training time for paramedics by nearly 200 hours.
-
Fall Leisure guide released; registration begins in September
Winnipeggers looking to register themselves or their children in extracurricular activities this fall will be able to do so soon.
-
Spending time on the water this weekend? Here's ways to stay safe
With the Labour Day long weekend fast approaching, many Manitobans will be heading out on the water to soak in every last second of the summer.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Premier Eby calls on Bank of Canada to halt interest rate hikes
British Columbia Premier David Eby is calling on the Bank of Canada to halt further interest rate hikes.
-
B.C. auditor general finds '3 significant errors' in province's public accounts
The province of British Columbia continues to ignore generally accepted accounting principles in its reporting of financial statements, according to Auditor General Michael Pickup.
-
Man who pleaded guilty to 2021 deadly stabbing spree in North Vancouver to learn fate
More than two years after a man went on a stabbing spree in North Vancouver, B.C., killing one woman and injuring several people, the 30-year-old is set to be sentenced Thursday.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton sued over homeless encampment evictions
A group is suing the city claiming that evicting homeless people from encampments violates their human rights.
-
WATCH: This is what Wednesday's super blue moon looked like over Edmonton
Wednesday night's moon was a super blue moon, a phenomenon that won't happen again until the 2030s.
-
Alberta on track for surplus despite wildfires, lower oil prices, fiscal update shows
The Alberta government says it's on track for a $2.4-billion surplus by the end of the fiscal year, despite slightly lower oil prices and wildfires that have burned through most of its contingency fund.