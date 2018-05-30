

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have laid a combined 97 charges against four suspects in connection with a Hollywood-style shootout and car chase that took place in Regent Park earlier this week.

The chase unfolded at around 2:40 p.m. on Monday in the area of Parliament and Dundas streets when a plainclothes officer investigating gun violence in the area noticed a vehicle with four occupants.

Toronto police said in a news release that the officer noticed that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be dressed in disguises.

The officer called for backup and another plainclothes officer responded to the intersection of Parliament and Coatsworth Streets, where the vehicle had pulled up.

According to police, one of the occupants then got out of the vehicle, stood on the sidewalk on the west side of Parliament Street and fired a gun north, in the direction of traffic and pedestrians.

No one is believed to have been struck.

Police said the man then got back in the vehicle and drove off.

Both uniformed and other plainclothes officers responded and boxed off the vehicle at the intersection of Sherbourne and Shuter streets.

When officers moved in to try and arrest the occupants, the driver reversed into one of the police vehicles, severely damaging it.

The vehicle then drove forward toward a uniformed police officer, striking him before then speeding into oncoming traffic, police said.

A car chase ensued, with the suspect vehicle eventually speeding through a red light at Jarvis and Shuter streets, colliding with a taxi.

Police said the vehicle then drove north into incoming traffic on Jarvis Street; collided with another taxi while turning left into incoming traffic on Dundas Street; and then narrowly missed pedestrians while driving along the sidewalk on Dundas Street.

The driver eventually lost control while making a left onto Mutual Street, crashing into a police car and garbage bins, police said.

Four men exited the vehicle and attempted to escape southbound on foot. However officers chased them down and all of them were taken into custody.

Police said two loaded firearms were seized and the suspect vehicle was impounded for further examination.

The officer who was struck was not seriously injured.

Shakiem Anderson, 21, of Mississauga; Harlem Baldwin, 20, of Toronto; Sharrieff Muhammad, 22, of Toronto; and Kareemallah Muhammad, 18, of Toronto were arrested in connection with the chase.

All four men are facing a laundry list of weapon, driving and other charges.

They each appeared in court at College Park on Tuesday morning.