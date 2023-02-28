City of Toronto drops plans for events space at Hanlan’s Point after public backlash
The City of Toronto had dropped a controversial proposal to create an events space at of one of Canada’s oldest openly queer spaces – Hanlan’s Point Beach.
“We've heard from over 2,000 people loud and clear that that's not something that people want. And so we've decided to be risk responsive to the community and accountable to the community and drop that,” Daniel Fusca, manager of public consultation for Toronto parks, forestry and recreation, told CTV News Toronto on Monday.
Prior to that declaration, the city’s master plan for the Toronto Island Park included an open-air events and festival space at Hanlan’s Point. The proposal detailed a potential open-air amphitheatre that would host “island-sized” festivals and cultural events.
Thousands of members of the LGBTQ2S+ community mobilized to voice that a festival space could expose the community to discrimination and homophobic violence that has reached the sacred space in recent years.
“The city has officially dropped the proposal for the permanent festival space at Hanlan’s because we all used our voices, because we made ourselves heard. And that's really a beautiful thing,” Travis Myers, a member of the grassroots group Hands off Hanlan’s, told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday morning.
Spearheading efforts to correct course, Fusca hosted a public meeting at the 519 in Toronto to discuss the potential events space on Monday night, following the creation of an online forum to express concerns and a virtual meeting last week.
Councillor Ausma Malik, who represents the Toronto Islands at city hall, said the reshaping of the planning process that has taken place has served as a “huge” opportunity.
“By including community voices and coming up with a framework that is going to make sure that this is a safe and protected space for generations to come,” Malik said.
Even more significant than the official removal of plans for an events space at Hanlan’s Point, Myers said the city is committing to pursuing future planning with the foundational lens that it is a historic place for the LGBTQ2S+ community. The next step is obtaining heritage status designation for the beach, he said.
“I don't think this is where this ends, we are definitely going to see more official recognition for Hanlan’s as a queer space so we don't have to fight this battle in five,10, 15 years time,” Myers said.
With files from CTV News Toronto's Mike Walker
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian-founded company develops first AI-designed COVID-19 drug, starts clinical trials
For the first time ever, a drug for COVID-19 designed with artificial intelligence is headed to clinical trials. Insilico Medicine, a Hong Kong-based AI pharmaceutical company, announced last Thursday its ISM3312 therapeutic would be starting clinical trials in China after its preclinical studies found that the drug "significantly reduces" viral load and inflammation in the lungs.
Messy winter storm barrels through Ontario towards Quebec; parts of B.C. experience record-breaking snowfall totals
Winter continues its grip on parts of Canada as a messy winter storm brought heavy snow, high winds and poor visibility to southern Ontario Monday evening and barrels into Quebec Tuesday. Extreme cold warnings are also in effect for Newfoundland and Labrador, while areas in B.C. are experiencing record-breaking snowfall totals.
China says TikTok ban reflects U.S. insecurities
U.S. government bans on Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok reveal Washington's own insecurities and are an abuse of state power, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.
Trapped outside Ukraine while on vacation by Russia's invasion, a refugee family in Canada hopes to one day return home
A Ukrainian family who were on vacation in Poland when Russia invaded their native country in February 2022, and have since moved to Canada under refugee-status, told CTVNews.ca they worry for family and friends who remain in Ukraine and hope to one day be reunited with them.
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of Parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
WestJet customers offered 7.5-hour bus ride to destination after flight cancelled
WestJet customers say they were rebooked on a seven-and-a-half-hour bus trip from Calgary to Regina after their afternoon flight was cancelled Sunday.
Canadian economy remained flat in Q4, contracted in December
The Canadian economy stayed flat in the fourth quarter following five consecutive quarters of growth, marking a deeper slowdown than anticipated.
Nightclubs one of the riskiest locations for large COVID-19 outbreaks: study
A study that looked at transmission of more than 13,000 cases of COVID-19 in Japan in 2020 found that while the majority of cases were contracted in household or health-care settings, nightlife was vastly more likely to be responsible for spreading the virus to numerous people at once.
Rupert Murdoch testified Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election
Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged under oath that some Fox hosts 'endorsed' the notion that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen, according to a court filing unsealed Monday.
Montreal
-
Former CTV Montreal icon Don McGowan has died at 85
Don McGowan, a former weatherman, host and broadcaster at CFCF 12 -- now CTV Montreal -- has died at 85. McGowan was a central figure at the English-language station for over three decades.
-
Quebec bans TikTok on government mobile devices
Quebec is following in the footsteps of the federal government and is banning the installation and use of the TikTok app on government mobile devices as of Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal expecting up to 15 cm of snow
Snow started in the Montreal area before the morning rush hour and will continue through the day and into the evening commute.
London
-
Buses cancelled, chance of more freezing rain
Inclement weather has cancelled hundreds of school bus routes across the London-Middlesex region and Huron-Perth. Freezing drizzle is still forecast for the area Tuesday morning as well as some fog patches.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Watch cars slide as overnight freeze turns local roads into ice rinks
The latest storm to pass through southwestern Ontario brought a nasty mix of snow and freezing rain on Monday night. The wintery weather left treacherous driving conditions in its wake.
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
Kitchener
-
'You're stuck': People with accessibility challenges question snow removal practices
People with accessibility challenges say snow storms can often leave them feeling trapped as the build-up on sidewalks and roadways can take time to clear.
-
Delivery van stolen in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect who’s alleged to have knocked a delivery driver to the ground before stealing their van.
-
Tools stolen from Brant County business
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after they say thieves broke into a Brant County business.
Northern Ontario
-
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
-
Key sleep behaviours that could improve life expectancy identified by researchers
Research being presented at an annual event hosted by the American College of Cardiology has revealed five essential sleep habits that have shown to improve longevity in some individuals.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teen given $125 ticket for skating on pond
An Ottawa teenager got an unpleasant surprise while skating on a local pond on Sunday: a $125 ticket.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Snowfall begins in Ottawa with 15 cm expected
Ottawa residents are waking up to falling snow on Tuesday morning, part of a significant snowfall expected to continue throughout the day.
-
No injuries in school bus rollover north of Gatineau
No children were on board when a school bus rolled over and left the highway just north of Gatineau on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Chatham man facing charges after allegedly making threats with firearm
A senior is facing multiple gun-related charges after allegedly threatening someone with a firearm.
-
One person displaced after residential fire
One person has been displaced after a fire in east Windsor.
-
Spring-like weather on the way in Windsor-Essex
All watches, warnings and special weather statements have been lifted in southern Ontario. More spring-like weather is in the forecast for Windsor-Essex for the next few days and into the weekend.
Barrie
-
Serious crash shuts down Airport Road in Mulmur Township
A busy stretch of Airport Road is closed in Mulmur Township for a serious crash involving two vehicles
-
February ends with snow and ice rain advisory
Slushy roads, slippery conditions at intersections, and forecasted freezing rain for the morning show winter hasn’t loosened its hold yet on our region.
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Atlantic
-
Next round of snow for the Maritimes expected late Tuesday into Wednesday
Another round of snowfall is expected for the Maritimes late Tuesday into Wednesday.
-
Fraction of Nova Scotia's Green Fund spent on climate change programs: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says only a fraction of a government fund established to combat climate change has been spent on solving the problem.
-
In a year of ER closures, N.L. sees five-year high in emergency department deaths
A first responder in Newfoundland says he's not surprised the province recorded a five-year high in the number of people who died in emergency departments in 2022.
Calgary
-
Alberta set to deliver final budget before expected provincial election in May
It’s budget day in Alberta — the last before an expected provincial election in May.
-
Calgary mayor wants anti-drag protesters to face consequences for hateful messaging
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she will 'unpack' the reasons why enforcement teams and the Crown feel the street harassment bylaw along with others are not strong enough to charge demonstrators who spread vile lies and hatred in public.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 5 to 10 centimetres of snow for Calgary Tuesday
A good snowfall over the course of Tuesday; melting weather Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour makes court appearance
A Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour made a court appearance Monday.
-
Manitoba discussing possible TikTok ban with Ottawa
The Manitoba government said it is in discussions with the federal government about the possibility of banning TikTok from the mobile devices of provincial employees.
-
Winnipeg newspaper drops Dilbert comic over creator's race remarks
A Winnipeg newspaper has dropped the popular Dilbert comic strip over recent comments made by the comic's creator Scott Adams.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver as drivers face messy morning commute
Drivers in Metro Vancouver are facing a challenging morning commute during the region’s latest snowstorm, which has prompted several weather warnings on B.C.'s South Coast.
-
Public schools in North Vancouver, West Vancouver closed due to snow
The latest snowfall to hit B.C.'s South Coast has prompted the closure of all public schools in North Vancouver and West Vancouver.
-
NEW
NEW | Buses cancelled, schools closed as another snowstorm hits Vancouver Island
All transit buses in Greater Victoria have been cancelled Tuesday due to heavy overnight snow. The winter weather also forced the closure of several island schools for the day.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set to deliver final budget before expected provincial election in May
It’s budget day in Alberta — the last before an expected provincial election in May.
-
Alberta splits wildlife management into hunting, fishing and everything else
Alberta's United Conservative Party government has moved on a proposal to split wildlife management responsibilities in the province, creating a new department of hunting and fishing in the Forestry, Parks and Tourism Ministry.
-
Eight-foot-tall Shrek and Donkey sculpture dominates Sherwood Park neighbourhood
A Sherwood Park man is taking a love for crafting things out of snow to another level with a detailed Shrek and Donkey sculpture.