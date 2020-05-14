TORONTO -- The City of Pickering is calling for an investigation into the outbreaks and deaths at Orchard Villa long-term care and retirement home as a result of COVID-19.

There have been at least 72 deaths and 225 positive cases of the novel coronavirus among residents at the 294-bed facility operated by Southbridge Care Homes. Another 96 staff members at the facility have also tested positive for the virus.

The motion, passed unanimously by city council at a special meeting on Wednesday, is asking both the federal and provincial governments to investigate Orchard Villa and other “affected long-term care homes, retirement homes, and other congregate facilities.”

“In addition, the motion asks that opportunities be provided for the impacted families to participate,” the city said in a news release issued Thursday morning.

The news comes days after the family of a man who died of COVID-19 at Orchard Villa filed a lawsuit against the facility, alleging negligence and a failure to protect residents.

In the 12-page statement of claim, obtained by CTV News Toronto, the family of former resident Paul Parkes, who died at the long-term care home on April 15, alleges that his death occurred as a “direct result” of negligence and breach of contract.

The claim makes 39 serious allegations, including that the Pickering, Ont. home failed to follow proper procedures to protect residents, failed to properly care for Parkes and failed to communicate with his family about his condition.

Southbridge Care Homes did not respond to CTV News Toronto’s request for comment on the lawsuit.

Orchard Villa is one of hundreds of long-term care homes in Ontario facing an outbreak of COVID-19. Of the 630 facilities in the province, 254 outbreaks have been reported, 185 of which are still considered active.

Deaths in long-term care homes account for close to three quarters of all COVID-19 fatalities in the province.

“Our community has paid far too great of a toll in the number of lives we lost to COVID-19,” Pickering’s Deputy Mayor Kevin Ashe said in the same news release.

“That is why we are asking the senior levels of government to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into what has transpired at Orchard Villa and across the nation.”

“Hopefully, the findings will lead to real and meaningful changes in how we care for and protect the residents of long-term care facilities.”

With files from Miriam Katawazi.