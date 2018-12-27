

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Christmas Day stunt where a man is seen in a viral video jumping off an unfinished condo building in the city’s Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood is being described by police as “extremely dangerous.”

Police said they received a report about the incident around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, but by the time officers arrived at the scene, the base jumper and the person filming the stunt had fled.

A pair of videos capturing the event were posted to an account on Instagram called “pinnedwideopen” on Tuesday. In the first video, the man is seen wearing a Santa hat, sitting on the edge of a crane after climbing to the top of an unfinished condominium near Lake Shore Boulevard and Park Lawn Road.

The man wishes the person filming the event a “Merry Christmas” before launching himself into the air.

After a quick mid-air flip, a white parachute opens and the man is seen drifting above the streets of Toronto.

The second video was filmed by the jumper and shows his descent as he navigates around a condo building along the waterfront.

“It’s extremely dangerous to be taking photographs or video from such large heights where you’ve got construction, you’ve got unstable equipment (and) you’ve got the wind,” Toronto police const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CTV News Toronto. “It’s dangerous for the person involved for that 15 seconds of fame on social media, as well as the public.”

“We are appealing to the public, if anybody has any information, sees or is a witness to incidents like this to please contact police.”

Many neighbourhood residents were impressed with the stunt seen on the video, but all agreed that the activity could have gone wrong.

“To me, that’s insane,” one resident said. “But, if that is what he likes to do he can go ahead and do it, but to me it’s just dangerous.”

Another resident who said that he has gone bungee jumping and parachuting in his lifetime told CTV News Toronto that he didn’t appreciate the stunt.

“What I don’t like about this is that it will involve everybody else if he misses, if he has a problem,” he said.

Police said that anyone caught doing a stunt similar could be charged with breaking-and-entering, as well as mischief.