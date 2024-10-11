Chocolate bricks filled with magic mushrooms seized at Peace Bridge warehouse
Members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they are continuing to investigate after several shipments of chocolate bricks filled with magic mushrooms were found at the Peace Bridge warehouse at the Port of Buffalo, New York.
In a news release, U.S. CBP said officers discovered “multiple commercial shipments” containing psilocybin, the chemical compound found in magic mushrooms, at the warehouse over the past 30 days.
It is not clear if the shipments were bound for Canada or the United States.
“CBP officers working in the Peace Bridge cargo facility discovered multiple shipments manifested as ‘chocolate and other food preparations,’” the news release read.
“Upon further inspection of these shipments, it was discovered that the chocolate bricks contained psilocybin, a schedule 1 controlled substance.”
The chocolate bricks were “field tested” by officers and the substances tested positive for the “properties of psilocybin.”
According to the release, there were a total of 15 seizures with a weight of about 10 kilograms in the last 30 days.
The estimated street value of the drugs, officers said, is believed to be US$165,000.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We've been here before': Trudeau says Canada will prioritize interests in potential U.S. trade renegotiation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that if the next U.S. president re-opens trade negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada will prioritize its own interests.
B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election
British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
Former public safety minister didn't know about delayed spy warrant, he tells inquiry
Former public safety minister Bill Blair denies having any knowledge about delays in approving a spy service warrant in 2021 that may have included references to people in his own government.
'It went horribly wrong': DNA analysis sheds light on lost Arctic expedition's grisly end
Archaeologists have identified the cannibalized remains of a senior officer who perished during an ill-fated 19th century Arctic expedition, offering insight into its lost crew's tragic and grisly final days.
Partial remains of British climber believed found 100 years after Everest ascent
The partial remains of a British mountaineer who might -- or might not -- have been one of the first two people to climb Mount Everest are believed to have been found a century after their ascent of the world's highest peak, according to an expedition led by National Geographic.
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a 'mini miracle'
Al Pacino is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. The legendary actor talked about being a father to a brood, including to 16-month-old Roman with producer Noor Alfallah.
Common heart conditions raise the risk of dementia, experts say
If you are one of the millions with heart disease, you have a higher risk for future dementia, according to the American Heart Association.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @ 3 P.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 3 P.M. Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects
Montreal Police (SPVM) have arrested two suspects in connection with the deadly fire that destroyed a century-old building in Old Montreal on Oct. 3, resulting in the deaths of two people.
-
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly splashing a 10-year-old boy with boiling water.
-
Quebec restaurant staff make more, work less than other Canadian provinces
Quebec restaurant employees are earning a higher wage and working fewer hours than the servers, dishwashers and bartenders in other Canadian provinces, according to a new report from the Quebec Restaurant Association.
Ottawa
-
Talks continue on transit funding for OC Transpo, Premier Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says talks continue between the Ontario government and the city of Ottawa on new funding to help keep OC Transpo rolling, but he is calling on the federal government to do more to support public transit in the capital.
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious incident targeting children in Orleans
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged "possible" attempt to abduct a group of children in the Orleans area last weekend.
-
Thanksgiving weekend brings busy travel, safety warnings
As one of the busiest travel times of the year, Thanksgiving weekend is expected to see heavy traffic on roads, at airports, and train stations in Ottawa. Travellers are advised to pack their patience.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ontario sisters fly to Newfoundland after mother loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
-
Friends help Sudbury man find a home after living in an encampment
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scores first goal for Leafs
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
-
Watch the first keg tapping of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has officially begun! Here's what happened during Friday's big Bavarian celebration in front of Kitchener City Hall.
-
Crash causes big backup on Highway 401 through Kitchener, Cambridge
There was a major backup on Highway 401 Friday afternoon in the westbound lanes through Kitchener and Cambridge.
London
-
'Violent home invasion-style robbery' being investigated by London police
Around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, police said two men forced their way into a home in the area of Ashley Crescent and Ashley Place where the homeowner woke up to the commotion.
-
Sarnia Airbnb house raided as part of drug investigation
In the early morning hours, police, including the emergency response team and major case action team, used a warrant to enter a home being operated as an Airbnb on Nelson Street.
-
Pedestrian struck while using crosswalk in St. Thomas
For the second time in two days, a pedestrian has ben struck by a vehicle in St. Thomas. On Thursday morning, officers were called to the east end of Wellington Street near the Elgin Mall.
Windsor
-
Toronto man facing 30 charges after human trafficking investigation by Windsor police
A Toronto man is facing 30 charges after a woman told Windsor police officers she was being forced to work in the sex trade.
-
Woodslee man pleads guilty to illegal hunting practices
A Woodslee resident has pleaded guilty to unsafe and illegal hunting practices.
-
Windsor doesn’t have the highest unemployment rate anymore
The unemployment rate in Windsor has dropped to the second highest in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.
Barrie
-
Family loses everything in house explosion
A family of six has lost all their personal belongings after their house was destroyed by an explosion on the eve of the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
-
Barrie man facing criminal charges in ongoing police investigation
Police in Barrie made an arrest in a sexual offences investigation, and authorities are concerned more women may have had similar experiences.
-
Owner of illegal Midland rooming house fined $50,000 for fire code violations
The owner of an illegal rooming house in Midland was found guilty of fire code violations and handed a $50,000 fine.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
Free COVID-19 tests ending in Manitoba
Manitoba is making a change to how COVID-19 tests are being distributed in the province.
Atlantic
-
Thanksgiving weekend both wet and windy for the Maritimes
It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.
-
Police search for 'person of interest' after woman found dead in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police is searching for a man after the body of a woman was found in Halifax.
-
Man, 39, dies after truck veers off highway: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man has died after the truck he was driving crashed in Port Mouton.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Edmonton
-
2nd Edmonton daycare closed after failing to meet licencing requirements
For the second day in a row, the province announced on Friday the closure of a daycare in Edmonton.
-
It's a girl: Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane prepares for baby #4
The Edmonton Oilers off-ice family is once again expanding as winger Evander Kane prepares for baby number four.
-
Epcor to keep invasive goldfish out of river by pumping water out of pond
There are more developments involving goldfish at an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Calgary
-
Police looking for $28K in medical equipment stolen from Porsche
Calgary police are looking for thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment that was stolen out of a vehicle in the northwest community of Montgomery in September.
-
City names pedestrian bridge after former Coun. Bev Longstaff
A pedestrian bridge in West Hillhurst now bears a plaque to honour a former Calgary city councillor who championed public safety in the community she served.
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Police say they are on the hunt for a suspect after a man died in hospital after being shot in Forest Lawn.
Regina
-
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
-
Sask. Party vows to keep small business tax rate at 1 per cent
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says if given the opportunity to form government again, his party would keep the small business tax rate at one per cent.
-
'Break in the cooling trend': Jobs report tops economists' expectations in September
The Canadian labour market exceeded many economists' expectations in September, adding more than twice as many jobs as the previous month while unemployment ticked lower.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful denies ties to controversial private school
Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.
-
Saskatoon firefighters forced to retreat due to intense heat of basement blaze
A basement fire in Saskatoon's Mayfair neighbourhood briefly had crews on their back foot on Thursday night, as the area became too hot to work inside.
-
Sask. company fined $70,000 after worker seriously injured
A Saskatoon-based company was hit with a $70,000 fine this month for a 2022 incident where a worker was seriously injured after falling from a scaffold.
Vancouver
-
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
-
B.C. travellers urged to pack patience amid busy long weekend
It’s expected to be very busy on the roads, at border crossings, and aboard BC Ferries on Friday as British Columbians begin their long weekend plans.
-
'Visibly exhausted' rogue deer in B.C. city chased by dogs, saved by RCMP
A rogue deer that wandered into Richmond, B.C., and was hounded by canines in a local dog park has been rescued and returned safely to its natural habitat.
Vancouver Island
-
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
-
B.C. Muslim Association calls for Conservative candidate’s removal over racist remarks
There are growing calls for the B.C. Conservative Party to remove a candidate over racist remarks he made about Muslims and Palestinians on social media years ago.
-
B.C. travellers urged to pack patience amid busy long weekend
It’s expected to be very busy on the roads, at border crossings, and aboard BC Ferries on Friday as British Columbians begin their long weekend plans.