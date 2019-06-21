Child sustains life-threatening injuries after falling from balcony in Davisville Village
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 8:06PM EDT
A small child has been transported to the hospital in an emergency run after falling from a balcony in the city’s Davisville Village neighbourhood Friday night.
The incident occurred sometime before 7:45 p.m. near the area of Balliol Street and Mount Pleasant Road.
Toronto police say the child’s injuries appear to be life-threatening.
The circumstances of the fall are not yet known.
More to come.