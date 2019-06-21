

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A small child has been transported to the hospital in an emergency run after falling from a balcony in the city’s Davisville Village neighbourhood Friday night.

The incident occurred sometime before 7:45 p.m. near the area of Balliol Street and Mount Pleasant Road.

Toronto police say the child’s injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The circumstances of the fall are not yet known.

More to come.