A two-inch sewing needle was found inside a chocolate bar a child received while trick-or-treating in Barrie, Ont.

Police said they were contacted by a concerned homeowner after her child bit into a chocolate bar that contained the needle. The child was not injured.

Police said on Halloween the child attended homes in the Raymond Crescent and Serena Lane area, as well as on Danielle Crescent and Catherine Drive.

An examination of the chocolate bar packaging could not determine if the needle was inserted prior to packaging or afterwards, police said.

The chocolate bar has been seized by police and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging parents that may have attended homes on the identified streets to have a second look at their child’s candy to ensure they have not been tampered with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Claridge of the Barrie Police Service at eclaridge@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.