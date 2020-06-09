An arrest has been made in connection with a North York hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old girl dead and her sister injured.

The two sisters were walking north on Keele Street at around 12:15 a.m. on June 7.

The two were struck by a black SUV as they crossed Calvington Drive.

According to police, the SUV had been travelling north and waited in a turning lane to turn left. When the light turned green, the vehicle entered the intersection and waited for a southbound vehicle to pass.

The SUV then proceeded and struck the girls as they were halfway across the road. The vehicle then fled the scene, police said.

Olivia Sarracini, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 19-year-old sister, Julia Sarracini, was taken to hospital to be treated for leg injuries.

Friends and family described Sarracini as “humble” and “kind” and as the sort of person who “didn’t have a single bad bone in her body.”

On Sunday, police released photos of the suspect vehicle and appealed to the public for information.

Investigators said on Tuesday that a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Shawn Ramsey, 46, of Toronto has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.