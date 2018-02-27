

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto say they’ve laid charges after a 12-year-old was allegedly inappropriately touched by a man while she walked to school in Scarborough’s Dorset Park neighbourhood on Monday.

The girl told police that she was in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area at around 8:45 a.m. when an unknown man approached her and grabbed her by the shoulders.

It’s alleged the man then lowered his hands and touched the girl on her buttocks.

Police say several other students also in the area at the time witnessed the alleged assault and reported the ordeal to school officials.

Police made an arrest in the case on Tuesday.

A suspect identified as Brampton-resident Ranjit Singh has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He will next appear in a Toronto courtroom on February 27.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.