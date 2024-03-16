Charges laid after armed carjacking and police foot pursuit in North York
Police have charged a 29-year-old in connection with an armed carjacking in North York on Friday afternoon that ended in a foot pursuit.
According to police, the incident took place around 3:45 p.m. near Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East.
Officials say the victim was walking to his car when a suspect approached him wearing a balaclava.
The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded the keys, police said.
At this point, police say the suspect got into the vehicle and fled the scene. However during this attempt to leave, the suspect struck another vehicle and a utility pole.
A foot pursuit occurred and police took a suspect into custody. A loaded firearm with an extended magazine and “other items of evidentiary value related to the investigation” were seized.
Jaiden Robinson of no fixed address is facing multiple charges in connection with the investigation, including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
The charges have not been tested in court.
