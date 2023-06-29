Certain sexual enhancement pills sold in Ontario found to pose 'serious health risks'

Two of the unauthorized products can be seen above. (Handout provided by Health Canada) Two of the unauthorized products can be seen above. (Handout provided by Health Canada)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton