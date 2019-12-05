MOUNT ALBERT -- A century-old barn has been reduced to rubble after a fire at a popular family farm in Mount Albert overnight.

The fire broke out at the structure on the Brooks Farm grounds at around 5:45 p.m.

Uxbridge Fire Chief Phil Alexander tells CP24 that by the time crews arrived on scene the building was “fully involved,” leaving a defensive attack as the only option.

“There was no interior attack. It was a completely defensive operation to protect the other farm buildings here,” he said. “The building in question has no active farming operations going on, so while there was a very small number of birds consumed in the fire there was no large livestock or anything like that.”

Firefighters from the East Gwillimbury, Uxbridge and Stouffville all responded to the blaze and remained on site overnight monitoring hot spots.

In a message posted to Facebook, Brooks Farm said that the fire took place at its “party barn” and not the building that houses its farmers market.

The farm said that its farmers market would be open at 9 a.m. on Thursday despite the fire.

“Hard day here everyone, but the worst is over and emergency services have been stellar,” the post reads. “Thanks for all the support. We’ll update up tomorrow. Still no power at the house but no one was hurt.”

The cause of the fire remains unclear.